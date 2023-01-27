OBITUARY: Patricia Jenkins Armstrong

Mrs. Patricia Jenkins Armstrong, age 79 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed peacefully from this life to her Heavenly home on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born on February 8, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie (Flowers) Jenkins and her brother, Kerry Jenkins.

Pat loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Schrader Lane Church of Christ.

She had a passion for fighting for the rights of others. She was one of the original members of the Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights Movement.

Patsy loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing and traveling in her spare time.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Harry Armstrong, two grandchildren whom she nurtured, Lovely and Secoya Hodge, her brother Kenneth (Vicky) Jenkins, cousins Gregory (Cassandra) Cox and Carolyne (David) Jones, and a host of other grandchildren, family and friends.

At her request, Patricia will be cremated and no service will be held.

