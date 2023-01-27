ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

OBITUARY: Patricia Jenkins Armstrong

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2Tvm_0kTN4FXz00

Mrs. Patricia Jenkins Armstrong, age 79 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed peacefully from this life to her Heavenly home on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born on February 8, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie (Flowers) Jenkins and her brother, Kerry Jenkins.

Pat loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Schrader Lane Church of Christ.

She had a passion for fighting for the rights of others. She was one of the original members of the Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights Movement.

Patsy loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing and traveling in her spare time.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Harry Armstrong, two grandchildren whom she nurtured, Lovely and Secoya Hodge, her brother Kenneth (Vicky) Jenkins, cousins Gregory (Cassandra) Cox and Carolyne (David) Jones, and a host of other grandchildren, family and friends.

At her request, Patricia will be cremated and no service will be held.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville, 108 Monthaven Blvd., Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. (615)265-8535 obit line (615)644-2285. Online condolences can now be made at www.sellarsfh.com.

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Frances Mannion Johnson

Mary Frances Mannion Johnson passed away early on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nashville’s St. Thomas Hospital. She had fallen and broken her hip on Saturday, had surgery Sunday, and then a stroke on Monday morning. After each setback, she bounced back as usual, with a smile on her face. But in the wee hours of Tuesday, her body gave out, and her soul headed to a greater place.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: David ‘Mr. Dave’ Eugene Spencer

David ‘Mr. Dave’ Eugene Spencer, age 80 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dave was known as “Mr. Dave” by many who knew him. He served his country in the United States Army where he was once named “Soldier of the Month” and was a very proud Veteran. He was a blessing to everyone he met. He was a “gentle giant” and a compassionate and kindhearted man who never met a stranger.
OLD HICKORY, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Jimmie Wardrop Jr.

Jimmie Wardrop, Jr., age 70 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Survived by wife, Teresa Wardrop; son, Shawn (Abby) Godwin; grandchildren, Noah and Lennon Godwin; and brother, Don (Clara) Wardrop. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary Binkley Williams

Mary Binkley Williams passed peacefully to Heaven on Monday, January 23, 2023, after 98 years well lived. A fifth generation Nashvillian, she greeted each day with a Pollyanna attitude and a red lipstick smile. Combining her love of Nashville and people, Mary started Mary Williams Guide Service, the last of her three careers in which she claimed to have “never worked a day in her life.” Mary deeply loved her Lord, her family and her friends of all ages.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Jennifer ‘Meghan’ Vanatta

Jennifer “Meghan” Vanatta, age 33 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home. Jennifer was born on March 20, 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James Timothy Vanatta and Gwendolyn Robin Vanatta Delplane. She was employed with Kroger as an assistant manager. Meghan...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201. The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans. Find...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Jon Tyler Slinker

We regretfully announce the passing of Jon Tyler Slinker, 45, of Nashville. Jon passed away on January 21, 2023,. Jon Tyler was born to Steve and Boneva Tucker Slinker on January 18, 1978 in Glasgow, Kentucky. Jon graduated from Green County High School and immediately went on to study Computer...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Heirloom Artifacts Opens in Belle Meade

Heirloom Artifacts, the new home goods concept shop by notable Nashville interior designer Stephanie Sabbe, recently opened in Belle Meade. The shop is located at 5133 Harding Pike, Suite A10. Stephanie sells an edited selection of artisan textiles, antiques, and home accessories like candle chasers, accent pillows and restored antique...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Stephen Davis Thomas

Stephen Davis Thomas, age 74, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Steve was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Cordell Hull Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Davis Thomas. He was formerly a Codes Enforcement Officer for the City of Mt. Juliet....
OLD HICKORY, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Walt Swierk Jr.

Walt Swierk Jr., 74, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 4, 1949, to Walter John Swierk Sr & Stephanie Loshnowsky Swierk. He went to St Stanislaus Grammar School and graduated St John Neumann High School in 1966. Retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after many years of service.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Jack Nelson Kinle Sr.

Jack Nelson Kinle, Sr., of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. Jack loved fishing, hunting, the lake, Tennessee Vols football and basketball, but most importantly, Jack loved his family and grandchildren. After graduating from Dupont High School in 1950, he served in the US Air Force. Later, he worked at the Dupont Plant in Old Hickory before starting his career as a Jig Builder, alongside his son, Jack Jr., for Avco/Tect Aerospace where he retired after 39 years.
OLD HICKORY, TN
Davidson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. The Harpeth Hotel will serve as host to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round, welcoming 20 local songwriters to the stage of the Riverside Ballroom where they will perform original songs and compete for a spot in the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The judging panel will include Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy, and Nashville-based recording artist and former NBC “The Voice” Finalist, Patrick Thomas.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak

The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub presented YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 at the Predators/Los Angeles Kings game on January 21 at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County!. Join other yoga enthusiasts for an evening of movement and mindfulness followed by post-session fun at The Joseph’s rooftop bar, Denim. Overlooking the city lights from the 20th floor, the evening begins with a gentle yoga practice and a mindful meditation accompanied by the healing and restorative sound of live crystal singing bowls. Class is indoors, led in partnership with E+ROSE Wellness Company. Post-session, cozy up to the 21st-floor rooftop with fire pits and private cabanas. Sip cocktails featuring E+ROSE cold-pressed juices, and savor house-made s’mores while welcoming the weekend. Tickets include class, two cocktails, one s’mores kit valet parking and entry to win a stay at The Joseph.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Will Soon Have a New Mayor

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, reports Nashville Business Journal. The Mayor of Nashville is elected to a four-year term by the residents of Davidson County and can serve for a maximum of two terms. Cooper is currently in his first term. As the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country On Tour’ with a Stop in Nashville

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on August 12. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Symphony to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Nashville Symphony is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the world premiere production of The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle and Triumph, by legendary trumpeter and composer Hannibal Lokumbe. Premiering April 13-16 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, this monumental, multi-disciplinary work features a cast of six vocalists, nine actors, a full chorus, a jazz quartet, an African drumming ensemble, costumes, set design and film. More information about the project can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/jonahpeople.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy