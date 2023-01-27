Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Police searching for missing 22-year-old woman
Police are looking for Denise Garcia-Garcia last seen on Monday afternoon. Police are looking for Denise Garcia-Garcia last seen on Monday afternoon. Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-suspect-foul-play-after-woman-found-dead-in-home/. Nevada is holding on to roughly $1B in unclaimed …. https://www.8newsnow.com/. Celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with...
Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found dead in home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend. The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Williams was discovered around 10 […]
8newsnow.com
Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas mother killed in hit-and-run crash
The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News Now days after the young mother was killed in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a hit-and-run crash. Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas …. The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News...
Las Vegas police locate missing woman
UPDATE: Las Vegas police announced that this missing woman has been found. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metro police said Denise Garcia-Garcia was last seen at 3:50 p.m. near the 2400 block of East Bonanza (near Eastern Ave.) on Jan. […]
news3lv.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Las Vegas police arrest driver wanted in fatal crash in 2nd suspected DUI, records say
Police arrested a Las Vegas man wanted in a deadly DUI crash, where officers suspect he was impaired, following a second alleged DUI, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
8newsnow.com
Metro police motor school training in the rain
Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather. Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather. Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-suspect-foul-play-after-woman-found-dead-in-home/. Nevada is holding on to roughly $1B in unclaimed …. https://www.8newsnow.com/. Celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Tree dedicated to victims of North Las Vegas crash that killed 7 family members
Family members of the seven people killed in a car crash last year are remembering their loved ones by dedicating a tree in their honor.
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
Fox5 KVVU
One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no...
8newsnow.com
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks. Police in Grants Pass, Oregon, continued to search for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, as...
Comments / 0