UPDATE: Las Vegas police announced that this missing woman has been found. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metro police said Denise Garcia-Garcia was last seen at 3:50 p.m. near the 2400 block of East Bonanza (near Eastern Ave.) on Jan. […]

