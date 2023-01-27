OBITUARY: Stephen Davis Thomas

Stephen Davis Thomas, age 74, of Old Hickory, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Steve was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Cordell Hull Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Davis Thomas.

He was formerly a Codes Enforcement Officer for the City of Mt. Juliet. Steve enjoyed fishing, boating, firearms and training Schutzhund dogs. He also did custom rod wrapping.

He is survived by:

Wife of 43 years – Jane Bruce Thomas

Son – Wesley Davis (Lindsey Birdsong) Thomas

Sister-in-law – Paulette Bruce

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Rescue Corps www.animalrescuecorps.org

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

