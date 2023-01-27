Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Busy Start of Year for the Cortlandville Fire Department; Dept. Calls for Volunteers
You may have seen the news stories of fires, accidents, or other emergency calls and think it is a busy year so far. The Cortlandville Fire Department recently announced that they have answered 38 calls for service so far this year. The department is made entirely of volunteers and are...
cnycentral.com
Homelessness has decreased in New York State, but has increased in Syracuse as costs rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently completed its first comprehensive Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR). Nearly 600,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness in America, an increase of about 2,000 people since the last complete census conducted...
Advocates push for Unemployment Bridge Program
Workers all across the state are pushing for the Unemployment Bridge Program, which would provide permanent compensation to workers who are ineligible for unemployment insurance. Advocates are asking for a $500 million revolving fund for the program.
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund
It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
Syracuse.com
Students ‘deliberately inappropriately’ restrained 214 times in recent years, NY says
Albany, N.Y. — State investigators found staff at New York schools serving children with disabilities intentionally misused physical restraints on students dozens of times annually in recent years, records obtained by the Times Union show. The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, a state agency...
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit […]
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 5 NY Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
owegopennysaver.com
Tax Exemption available for seniors
On Dec. 23, Governor Hochul signed Legislation to amend Real Property Law in relation to notifications for the existing Senior Citizen exemption. This is not a new, or an additional exemption. Municipalities are now mandated to notify all residential property owners, regardless of age, that any property owner age 65...
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
wxhc.com
Cortland County SPCA Gives Further Details on Recent Contract Expiration with City
The Cortland County SPCA has released a statement regarding the recent contract expiration with the City of Cortland for animal control. Recently, the City of Cortland announced that Country Acres Animal Shelter will be contracted for animal services within the city limits. The Cortland County SPCA, which is a private,...
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens
NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
14850.com
Public forums planned as Department of Public Service investigates NYSEG and RG&E billing errors
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced in late December they’ve launched an investigation into billing errors by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E), and DPS is hosting a series of public forums that start this week. Virtual...
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
