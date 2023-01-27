Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face
Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "For whatever reason, I was drinking...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
nodq.com
Possible reason why John Cena vs. Logan Paul isn’t likely to happen at Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins from the men’s Rumble match to seemingly set up a match between them at Wrestlemania 39. Logan was rumored to be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania but it’s now believed that United States champion Austin Theory will be Cena’s opponent as Theory has been using Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks.
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
nodq.com
Return at the Royal Rumble said to be a “legitimate surprise” to people within WWE
Pat McAfee was expected back on WWE television following the end of football season and he was even rumored to be returning at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Despite that, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that McAfee’s commentary return at the Rumble was a “legitimate surprise” to people inside the company and an effort was made to prevent plans from leaking out.
nodq.com
Results of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the unified WWE Universal title took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * Before the match, Hardy performed his “Sold Out” song in the ring. * Reigns came to the ring with Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn....
nodq.com
Results of the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
Here are the highlights of the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. * Rhea Ripley was the #1 entrant and was selling the spear attack from Beth Phoenix from the men’s Rumble match. Liv Morgan was #2. The announcers brought up how Liv requested #1 but they gave her #2 instead.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins was “shooting 100%” when it came to calling CM Punk a “cancer”
As previously noted, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed what Rollins said…. “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say...
nodq.com
Former WWE referee defends the lack of surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In his Reffin Rant video that was published to Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE and defended the lack of surprises…. “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”. “I thought the Royal...
nodq.com
NoDQ Review 222: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 fallout, The Rock’s Wrestlemania 39 status
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
Tyson Fury hopes to be back in WWE “soon” and wants to become world champion
As previously noted, WWE was looking to have Tyson Fury be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE Wrestlemania 39 but he is reportedly banned from entering the United States at the moment after links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. While speaking to GiveMeSport.com, Fury...
nodq.com
Results of Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWWE RAW women’s title took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * The two went after each other right when the ball rang. Alexa quickly got the upper hand and trash talked as she worked over Bianca. Bianca fought back and went for the KOD but Alexa escaped.
nodq.com
Results of Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * There were glow in the dark blue and neon lighting effects for the Pitch Black match. * The fight quickly went to the outside of the ring. LA...
nodq.com
Backstage reaction to 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE viewership numbers
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is said to be happy with the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE’s viewership numbers. Johnson noted the following…. “PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are ‘extremely thrilled’ with the event’s viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year’s live Rumble viewership in great numbers.”
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes wasn’t fully cleared to wrestle until the day of WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Cody revealed that he wasn’t cleared until the day of the show…. “I went to the Performance Center, I remember I made a joke in AEW about hip...
nodq.com
Surprise appearance in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match was set up at the last minute
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During his podcast, Booker T revealed that his appearance was set up at the last minute…. “I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and...
nodq.com
Triple H addresses The Rock’s status with WWE heading into Wrestlemania 39
In a press conference following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Triple H commented on The Rock’s status with WWE heading into Wrestlemania 39.. “There’s no rush like that in the world, So I know for him and I know his family, his background and everything. There’s a part of him, if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this Wrestlemania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could I just don’t think it’s in the cards but then again you don’t know, I don’t know.
nodq.com
Second 2023 Elimination Chamber match confirmed for upcoming PLE
During the January 30th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced that a second Elimination Chamber match will take place to determine Bianca Belair’s opponent for the RAW women’s title at Wrestlemania 39. Pearce said the women’s Rumble final four (Raquel, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Nikki Cross) have already qualified for the match. Next week, Candice LeRae will face Michin, Piper Niven, and the returning Carmella to determine the 5th spot.
nodq.com
Details regarding Kevin Nash turning down WWE RAW 30th anniversary special appearance
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash confirmed that he turned down an offer to appear on the WWE RAW 30th anniversary special…. “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come. It’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, like, actually on the active roster and you’re going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards. I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a di**. They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (Gunther) in the forehead (he laughs). I’m not backing down, so send me home. I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the fu** I would have been used.”
Comments / 0