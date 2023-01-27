During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash confirmed that he turned down an offer to appear on the WWE RAW 30th anniversary special…. “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come. It’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, like, actually on the active roster and you’re going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards. I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a di**. They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (Gunther) in the forehead (he laughs). I’m not backing down, so send me home. I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the fu** I would have been used.”

1 DAY AGO