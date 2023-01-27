Four out of the Top 5 home price appreciation locations on the Outer Banks were on Hatteras Island!. The year-end stats are in, and several locations on Hatteras Island saw significant home price appreciation. You can access the year-end report by specific areas here, (such as Waves oceanside, Waves soundside, etc.), and the December Outer Banks Association of REALTORS®’ (OBAR) year-end report link can be found at the bottom of this article. Some significant takeaways from these reports:

