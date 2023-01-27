ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Walter William ‘Walt’ Kaukas Sr.

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago
Walter William “Walt” Kaukas Sr., age 53, of Goodlettsville, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Kaukas was born March 10, 1969 in Springfield to the late Robert Lee and Ann O’Geal Mayes Kaukas.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to travel and be outdoors with his wife and kids.

Mr. Kaukas is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carrie Kaukas; son, Walter Kaukas Jr.; daughters, Abbey and Aubrey Kaukas; step-mother, Donna Kaukas; and brothers, Rob (Jenny) Kaukas and Troy Kaukas.

Walt’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled. The family will however receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-2619 HIGHWAY 41 S., GREENBRIER, TN 37073 (615) 643-4000 https://www.austinandbell.com

