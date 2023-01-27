Read full article on original website
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
D.C. Gov’t Worker Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Boy
A Washington, D.C., government worker surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning after being accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, his attorney said. Jason Lewis, who works for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed over the Jan. 7 shooting of Karon Blake. Authorities previously said the alleged gunman suspected Blake of breaking into cars in D.C. in the early hours. They would not say how many shots were fired or how many struck Blake. The alleged shooter called 911 after Blake was wounded and was administering CPR when police arrived, authorities said. “The public will see, no crime was committed here,” Lewis’ attorney, Lee Smith, told The Washington Post.Read it at TheWashington Post
Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI
BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay. Prosecutors said he lied to...
abc27.com
Cumberland County stabbing suspect taken into custody
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The stabbing suspect, Robert Lee Suders, was taken into custody on Jan. 29, according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Frazer. Pennsylvania State Police say Suders was wanted for allegedly stabbing two people on Friday. Police say Suders is accused of allegedly stabbing two people with...
foxbaltimore.com
Former PGPD cop charged with killing handcuffed man could get plea deal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned a former Prince George's County Police officer who was charged with murder in 2020 could be getting a plea deal for a lesser charge. 7news spoke to the family of the man the officer is accused of killing. With family...
wnav.com
Owners of hunting supply store facing multiple charges of hunting while intoxicated and using bait
Maryland Natural Resources Police issued a group from Anne Arundel County multiple charges, including hunting while intoxicated and using bait. On Jan 18, officers located a baited area filled with cracked corn and birdseed on private property in Allegany County. The next day, officers returned to conduct surveillance and found four blinds with a person inside each one. The four individuals were Charles Ebersberger Jr., 66; William Cahall Jr., 74; Claire Parker, 59; and John Grimm, 74. They told police they were hunting for turkeys. Nearby, police also observed Roger Sexauer III, 37, and Michael Ebersberger, 37, riding together in a utility task vehicle looking for turkeys. During the investigation, police learned that both Parker and Sexauer were intoxicated and charged them with hunting while impaired. Police also charged Parker and Ebersberger Jr. for possessing a firearm while hunting with a bow during deer season. Additionally, Michael Ebersberger was charged with hunting with an illegal weapon. Lastly, all of the individuals received a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait.
Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
abc27.com
York man accused of shooting, paralyzing man captured by U.S. Marshals
(WHTM) – A York man accused of shooting two people, including a man who was left paralyzed, has been captured by U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on December 23, 2022, Isaac Ramos-Perez allegedly visited his former girlfriend and shot her and her son multiple times. The shooting left the 24-year-old man paralyzed with permanent facial injuries.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
fox5dc.com
Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
local21news.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
clarksvilletoday.com
Brittney Kennedy jailed after jumping bond on theft/probation violation case
33-year-old Brittney Kennedy failed to show up for court for a drug-related probation violation on a theft case from 2022. She filed a motion to have her warrant recalled after she jumped bond and also failed to show up for that court date. Jamie Thomas and his bounty hunter team say they beat on her door for several minutes this week until she eventually opened the door and surrendered herself to them.
