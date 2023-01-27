Read full article on original website
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Jill Biden visited the north country Monday. The first lady landed at Fort Drum at 12:40 p.m. She visited the post as part of her Joining Forces initiative, which supports military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors. Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense...
Watertown eatery excited to cater Dr. Biden’s Fort Drum visit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just really exciting.”. That’s the reaction from the owner of Watertown’s Vito’s Gourmet after being asked to cater Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Fort Drum Monday. Vito’s is known for its lunch menu items like its sandwiches. Owner...
Rotary Swimarathon to help fight polio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Noon Rotary will be holding its annual Rotary Swimarathon to help fight against polio. Jeff Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. Seven Rotarians will be swimming laps to raise awareness and raise...
Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Wayne Howe Phelps, PhD, 84, passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Wayne was born in Potsdam on September 2, 1938, the son of the late Elmer R. and Floy E. (Howe) Phelps. Influenced by his high school English teachers, Dr. Wayne H. Phelps developed an interest in English literature and William Shakespeare at a young age. He attended St. Lawrence University and received a BA in English, magna cum laude, in 1959 before being accepted in Princeton University, where he earned an MA and PhD in English in 1961 and 1965, respectively. During and after his doctoral studies, he served as an instructor and assistant professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia from 1962 to 1972. He was then an assistant professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University from 1972-1977.
Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida. Stephen was born in Lowville on September 26, 1942 the son of the late Anna Mae Strife, the late Miller Lee and stepson of the late Niles Strife. He was a 1960 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School and Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service on May of 1964. Stephen was a truck driver for many years in Casselberry.
Timothy J. Randall, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Randall, 67, Watertown, passed away January 29, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. Tim was born July 6, 1955, in Watertown, son of Carl F. “Kelly” and Jane (Elsey) Randall. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1973. On September 16, 1983, he married Renate (Randy) Dorfler at his home by the Justice of the Peace.
Carrie L. Moore, 98, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Carrie L. Moore, age 98, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:00AM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.
Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Gary was born in Watertown, NY on September 1st, 1943 to Rena and Joseph Bates Mason. Gary was a life-long dairy farmer, involved in the local Knights of Columbus and on the board of the Cape Vincent Milk Producers .
Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on September 7, 1960 in Oneida, NY, she was a daughter of Daniel and Catherine Kelly Mergenthaler. She was a 1978 graduate of Canandaigua High School. Then in 2001, she earned her Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
James F. “Lucky” Liscum, 57, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. James was born on April 17, 1965 in Newton, NJ to the late James Elston and Elsie (Whitney) Liscum. He attended Gouverneur Central School and then worked as a drywall finisher for various construction companies over the years.
JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in the middle when it comes to a political party, and the news is not a surprise to some. The numbers come from Jefferson Community College’s annual North Country...
SnowTown USA getting things started with Thompson Park circle freeze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The weather is right and SnowTown USA is just days from getting underway. It brings back snow sculpting, ice skating and a slew of outdoor events to Watertown for the first time in years. The roundabout in Thompson Park circle is flooded with ice for...
Local doctors weigh in on moving away from Covid pandemic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A statement released by the World Health Organization on Monday suggests we may soon be putting the pandemic in the past. Two doctors from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties back that up. “I think that locally we still have people in the hospital with Covid....
Chili Cook-Off combining competitions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Changes are coming for one of the north country’s biggest cooking competitions. This year’s North Country Chili Cook-Off will see 30 local restaurants with 30 chili recipes face off in two separate competitions. Before COVID, the cook-off was a one-day event at the...
William H. Nier, Sr., 77, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William H. Nier, Sr.,77, of the Sayer Road, passed away Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 in the comfort of his own home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Bill was born on August 22, 1945 in Watertown, the son...
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, January 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
Richard J. Lane, 94, of DeKalb and formerly of Russell
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Lane, 94, of DeKalb and formerly of Russell died peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center where he had been a patient for a short time. Richard was born in Malone, New York on February 6, 1928,...
Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man is accused of shaking his infant daughter so violently that she’s hospitalized with brain injuries. State police arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio on Monday on a felony count of reckless assault of a child. According to investigators, Osorio was...
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
