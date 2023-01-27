ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WYTV.com

High bond continued for man in fatal gas station shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A high bond has been placed for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Youngstown gas station. Akeem Hargrove is charged in the December shooting death of Devin Bell that happened in a gas station parking lot off of South Avenue, near Interstate 680.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Witness: Murder victim was hitting clubs, spinning tracks before shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On the last night of his life, Keimone Black was hitting the clubs with a lifelong friend, even spinning a couple of tunes at one of them as a DJ. Hours later he was wedged between a gas pump and the SUV he was driving, gasping for breath because of several gunshot wounds he sustained at a South Avenue gas station as his cellphone flashed the word, “Dad.” Black died from those wounds.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged after police chase in Lawrence County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man faces a list of charges after a police chase in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.Shenango police briefly chased a stolen vehicle near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center on Monday. The suspect ran away from the school, but the officers quickly caught up with him near Deshon Ballfield.Jamanji Beasley remains in the Lawrence County Jail as of Tuesday morning on several charges, including aggravated assault.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —A 24-year-old man is accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's apartment.Amir Austin is facing arson and assault charges after being accused of setting fires inside the Rhine Street apartment on Sunday.The victim told police that Austin turned on the natural gas and was trying to use his lighter to cause an explosion. She was burned in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday. Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon. It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked. The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries. Traffic should be back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224

State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown’s Arms Museum reopens with new displays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum is officially reopened to the public. The museum opened at noon Tuesday after closing at the end of December for cleaning and exhibit changeover following its 14th edition of Memories of Christmas Past. Museum-goers will now find a lot of Olive...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Garage total loss after fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren. The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Summit Street NW around 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire. According to the Warren Fire chief, the detached garage...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Warmest January on record? See where we rank in 2023.

(WKBN) – We end January with some sunshine along with colder temperatures. January 31 will end as a colder-than-normal day. That has only happened one other time this month on the 14th. Cold temperatures have struggled to push into eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during January. This has been...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Has it been ‘cloudier’ than normal in Youngstown this winter?

Anyone who has lived in Youngstown for a winter knows that most days are cloudy. In fact, during the winter months (December – February), Youngstown averages 66 cloudy days, which is 73.3% of the time. Overall, Youngstown averages 205 cloudy days per year. In other words, on average, the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

