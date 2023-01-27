Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
High bond continued for man in fatal gas station shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A high bond has been placed for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Youngstown gas station. Akeem Hargrove is charged in the December shooting death of Devin Bell that happened in a gas station parking lot off of South Avenue, near Interstate 680.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
WYTV.com
Witness: Murder victim was hitting clubs, spinning tracks before shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On the last night of his life, Keimone Black was hitting the clubs with a lifelong friend, even spinning a couple of tunes at one of them as a DJ. Hours later he was wedged between a gas pump and the SUV he was driving, gasping for breath because of several gunshot wounds he sustained at a South Avenue gas station as his cellphone flashed the word, “Dad.” Black died from those wounds.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
Man charged after police chase in Lawrence County
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man faces a list of charges after a police chase in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.Shenango police briefly chased a stolen vehicle near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center on Monday. The suspect ran away from the school, but the officers quickly caught up with him near Deshon Ballfield.Jamanji Beasley remains in the Lawrence County Jail as of Tuesday morning on several charges, including aggravated assault.
Man accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's apartment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —A 24-year-old man is accused of setting multiple fires inside his girlfriend's apartment.Amir Austin is facing arson and assault charges after being accused of setting fires inside the Rhine Street apartment on Sunday.The victim told police that Austin turned on the natural gas and was trying to use his lighter to cause an explosion. She was burned in the fire.
WYTV.com
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday. Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.
15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County; vehicle reportedly carjacked
A 15-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in Beaver County. The crash took place just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Route 65, Route 51 and the 17th Street Bridge (East Rochester-Monaca Bridge) intersection in East Rochester. Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is learning more about this breaking story....
Warren family holds vigil for shooting victim
Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Warren.
WYTV.com
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the trial of a Washington, D.C., man accused of a shooting death at a South Side gas station. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
WYTV.com
Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon. It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked. The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries. Traffic should be back...
One teen dead, another injured in Beaver Co. crash
A car wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough. One teen was killed and another was injured.
WFMJ.com
Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224
State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
Car hits house in chase, suspects not found
The chase started early Thursday morning in Boardman
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s Arms Museum reopens with new displays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Arms Family Museum is officially reopened to the public. The museum opened at noon Tuesday after closing at the end of December for cleaning and exhibit changeover following its 14th edition of Memories of Christmas Past. Museum-goers will now find a lot of Olive...
WYTV.com
Garage total loss after fire in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren. The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Summit Street NW around 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire. According to the Warren Fire chief, the detached garage...
WYTV.com
Warmest January on record? See where we rank in 2023.
(WKBN) – We end January with some sunshine along with colder temperatures. January 31 will end as a colder-than-normal day. That has only happened one other time this month on the 14th. Cold temperatures have struggled to push into eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania during January. This has been...
WYTV.com
Has it been ‘cloudier’ than normal in Youngstown this winter?
Anyone who has lived in Youngstown for a winter knows that most days are cloudy. In fact, during the winter months (December – February), Youngstown averages 66 cloudy days, which is 73.3% of the time. Overall, Youngstown averages 205 cloudy days per year. In other words, on average, the...
