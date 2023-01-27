ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

Listen: An Oakland pastor and a funeral assistant reflect on a difficult year

Death is a spontaneous occurrence, and that means the work of helping people cope in the aftermath of losing a loved one is, too. Sylvester Rutledge, the head pastor at North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on 32nd Street, is used to working long, odd hours throughout the week. So is his friend, Todd Walker, a funeral assistant. The two met years ago while Walker oversaw a viewing ceremony at Rutledge’s church, and have continued to work together since.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Pizza Restaurant Employee Fired After Asking Police Officers to Leave

An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) –  California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night. Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death. A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related. Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water. 
OAKLAND, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement Monday that 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash. Patel was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot cliff in an area along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Authorities say they’ve come to believe the crash was intentional.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
OAKLAND, CA
