Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
Yardbarker
“Will be decisive” – Chelsea could end up with striker back at the club this summer
With Chelsea making a host of new signings themselves over the last two transfer windows, there is also the prospect of returning loan players in the summer. It’s easy to forget that Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player and is only on loan at Inter Milan, and most Chelsea fans have had it in their head that he would not be coming back. But he actually might.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
Wrexham foiled by 10-man Sheffield United’s late equaliser in FA Cup cracker
Ryan Reynolds got the blockbuster he craved but not the romantic upset that Wrexham deserved. The National League leaders were on the verge of beating Sheffield United and reaching the fifth round for the first time in 26 years when John Egan ruined their script with a 95th-minute equaliser. A...
BBC
Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd
Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
Report: Enzo Fernandez Will Sign For Chelsea Until June 2031
Enzo Fernandez will sign an 8 and a half year deal with Chelsea from Benfica.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo
Chelsea could still sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton even if they secure a deal for Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.
Newcastle reaches 1st cup final under Saudi ownership
A club reborn after its Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle is headed to a first cup final this century in a season that could also end with Champions League qualification. Newcastle beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday — despite a late red card for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory in the English League Cup semifinals, thrilling the northeast team’s success-starved fans who waved black-and-white scarves while singing about going to Wembley Stadium.
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (agg: 3-1): Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg - as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Sean Longstaff was the two-goal local hero as Newcastle reached their first League Cup final since 1976. Scott Murray was watching.
BBC
Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder
Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
Everton launch Sean Dyche era with £45m bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher
Everton have confirmed Sean Dyche as their manager and have Conor Gallagher and the Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana among their transfer targets
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out transfers after FA Cup exit at Brighton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ruled out more movement in the transfer market this month after defeat to Brighton on Sunday
Comments / 0