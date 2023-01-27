ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
Yardbarker

“Will be decisive” – Chelsea could end up with striker back at the club this summer

With Chelsea making a host of new signings themselves over the last two transfer windows, there is also the prospect of returning loan players in the summer. It’s easy to forget that Romelu Lukaku is still a Chelsea player and is only on loan at Inter Milan, and most Chelsea fans have had it in their head that he would not be coming back. But he actually might.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
BBC

Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
The Associated Press

Newcastle reaches 1st cup final under Saudi ownership

A club reborn after its Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle is headed to a first cup final this century in a season that could also end with Champions League qualification. Newcastle beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday — despite a late red card for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory in the English League Cup semifinals, thrilling the northeast team’s success-starved fans who waved black-and-white scarves while singing about going to Wembley Stadium.
BBC

Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder

Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now

The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.

