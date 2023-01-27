ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Whitters’ Country Charm Shines on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]

Hailey Whitters brought her Midwestern charm to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for her anticipated late-night television debut. Decked in a vintage turquoise mini-dress, the bubbly singer took the stage to perform “Everything She Ain’t,” her fast-rising debut country radio single. “The whiskey in...
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork

Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]

After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]

Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
