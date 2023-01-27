Read full article on original website
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
Hailey Whitters’ Country Charm Shines on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Hailey Whitters brought her Midwestern charm to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for her anticipated late-night television debut. Decked in a vintage turquoise mini-dress, the bubbly singer took the stage to perform “Everything She Ain’t,” her fast-rising debut country radio single. “The whiskey in...
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]
After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]
No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Ingrid Andress Revels in True Love in New Song ‘Feel Like This’ [Listen]
Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This." "It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show. According to the outlet,...
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring Murder Ballad ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson came together on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their intense duet "Wait in the Truck." Although simple in its presentation, the performance sends a chill due to the nature of the lyrics. Hardy opens the song stage right washed in blue light, while Wilson...
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
Carly Pearce Kinda Wishes She Could Go Through a Divorce for Every Album
Carly Pearce didn't have to search very far for inspiration for her last album, 29: Written in Stone. Once she decided to be vulnerable about experiencing divorce at the age of 29, the songs came like a flood. Although it was a heartbreaking chapter and one that has caused her...
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Story Behind the Song: Chris Young, ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’
Losing a pet is a type of pain that's hard to express or explain to someone who has never experienced it. It's a fate most of us try not to think about until it arrives, instead focusing on the joy of companionship they bring to our lives while they're here.
You’re Dang Right Carrie Underwood Is Baking Sourdough Bread on Her Tour Bus!
Chart-topping country singer, award-winning entertainer, fitness guru and ... mobile baker? Carrie Underwood's skill set knows no bounds, even when she's working with limited resources. The star is currently headed back out on the road for a new leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which is set to resume...
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
