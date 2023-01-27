ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Romney defends US aid to Ukraine: ‘We care about human life’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl5uG_0kTN1I1700

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday defended the continued aid that the United States is providing to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, saying that as a country “we care about human life.”

Romney said in a video post on his Twitter account that the U.S. support for Ukraine is both the “right thing” to do and necessary for U.S. national security interests.

“I begin, of course, with just the humanitarian reality, which is we care about human life and about the suffering that’s going on in Ukraine,” he said. “We’re just appalled by the fact that Russia has invaded a peaceful, sovereign nation next door.”

Romney said the U.S. has more prosperity when the world is more peaceful, and conflict makes the U.S. “less well off.”

He said history has shown that when one country sees that it can invade another country without any consequence or reaction from others, that type of mentality continues spreading throughout the world and eventually involves the U.S. getting attacked.

“That’s one of the lessons of history, which is that violence in the world spreads, and it ultimately comes to our own shores,” he said.

Romney said Russia is a “geopolitical adversary,” and the U.S. is helping to deplete the Russian military through its aid to Ukraine. He said Russia is China’s only “real” ally, so weakening Russia is also an effective way to weaken China.

He said the spending given to Ukraine is “of the same manner” of the spending for national defense. He said the U.S. spends about $750 billion on national defense, and the $20 billion to $40 billion being spent on Ukraine is “basically in the same category.”

“It is defending American interests, America’s national security against adversaries that would threaten us,” he said.

Romney’s comments come as the U.S. has committed to sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to help step up its defenses against Russia.

Bipartisan support for continuing aid for Ukraine has remained strong, but some more conservative Republicans have raised questions about the amount of aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine.

The government funding omnibus bill that was passed last month allocated an additional $45 billion for Ukraine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 8

Related
The Hill

Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for Putin’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the West sending tanks to Ukraine to provide additional aid in its war with Russia “creates real problems” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.  Putin is trying to scare the West with the Kremlin’s comments that NATO countries’ move to send tanks to Ukraine increases their “direct involvement”…
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US general warns of potential war with China: ‘My gut tells me we will fight in 2025’

A four-star US Air Force general has said that Washington is expecting a potential war with China in 2025 and asked his commanders to prepare for battle by aiming “for the head”.General Mike Minihan, the head of the Air Mobility Command, said the US’s main goal should be to deter “and, if required, defeat” China, in a shocking internal memorandum signed off by him and confirmed to be genuine by the Pentagon.The memo, which has been circulating on social media, was first reported by NBC News and is dated 1 February of this year. It contains several pointers, including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Omar says some Republicans don’t want a Muslim in Congress: ‘These people are OK with Islamophobia’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said some Republicans are “OK with Islamophobia” in response to questions about efforts by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to block her from continuing to sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.  “You remember Donald Trump coming into my state and saying, ‘Muslims, Somali refugees are infiltrating our country.’ You remember [Rep.] Marjorie…
The Hill

The Hill

867K+
Followers
95K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy