ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

No phone-y call when truck hits cable wires: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

By Joanne Berger DuMound/special to cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy