Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Community members speak out after anti-Semitic flyers found in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — An Irondequoit neighborhood is riled after people woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic flyers left at their homes. They were dropped off at several homes in the Laurelton neighborhood. Police are now looking for those responsible. These disturbing flyers attack several prominent Jewish people and blame them for perceived social problems.
WHEC TV-10
Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle. The...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate, but found no gun, at Rochester Prep High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after getting information that a student was possibly going to bring a gun to a city school on Monday. Officers responded to Rochester Prep High School, a charter school, on Mark Street between Hudson Avenue and North Street. Officers reported that no...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Will Rochester’s emergency animal hospital return to 24-hour service?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been almost one year since Rochester’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital reduced its hours. Will it return to 24-hour service?. As a dog mom herself, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam had to take her pup to the emergency vet late at night more than once. Thankfully, he turned out to be totally fine both times.
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man convicted in Lansing home invasion attempted robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
Nearly 150 brave (or crazy) souls plunge into icy Skaneateles Lake (photos)
Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats.
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
WHEC TV-10
House that caught fire and killed 78-year-old tenant had 62 code violations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The house on Hancock Street that caught fire last week, killing one of the tenants, had 62 code violations by the city. On Monday, Rochester police released the name of the woman killed. Police say the body of 78-year-old Christine Cannon was found early Friday morning, on the third floor of the multi-unit home. They have not been able to identify cannon’s relatives or next of kin and are asking for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner’s office at 753-5905.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD relaunches program to help parents get involved in kids education
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is relaunching its “Parent University” program. The kick-off event was held today. The program is aimed at parents, guardians, and caregivers looking to become full partners in their children’s education. The district’s office of parent engagement offers educational...
Syracuse.com
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking local lake flakes for parts of the region Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A band of lake effect snow is organizing over the big lake on Tuesday and is slowly moving south. Some lake snow has fallen over parts of Wayne County and eventually parts of Monroe County near the lake will pick up some snow. Amounts will be manageable with most areas an inch or so as the lake snow swings through.
WHEC TV-10
Community says goodbye to Bishop Matthew Clark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral mass for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died at age 85, was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Monday. Cardinal Timothy Dolan led the mass. The cathedral also held a prayer service for the bishop on Sunday. Clark was consecrated as the youngest bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rochester in 1979 and was one of the youngest American Catholic bishops ever. He retired in 2012 after serving the Rochester Diocese for more than three decades.
Syracuse.com
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Comments / 0