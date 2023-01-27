ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Community members speak out after anti-Semitic flyers found in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — An Irondequoit neighborhood is riled after people woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic flyers left at their homes. They were dropped off at several homes in the Laurelton neighborhood. Police are now looking for those responsible. These disturbing flyers attack several prominent Jewish people and blame them for perceived social problems.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate, but found no gun, at Rochester Prep High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after getting information that a student was possibly going to bring a gun to a city school on Monday. Officers responded to Rochester Prep High School, a charter school, on Mark Street between Hudson Avenue and North Street. Officers reported that no...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
HENRIETTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man convicted in Lansing home invasion attempted robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

House that caught fire and killed 78-year-old tenant had 62 code violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The house on Hancock Street that caught fire last week, killing one of the tenants, had 62 code violations by the city. On Monday, Rochester police released the name of the woman killed. Police say the body of 78-year-old Christine Cannon was found early Friday morning, on the third floor of the multi-unit home. They have not been able to identify cannon’s relatives or next of kin and are asking for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner’s office at 753-5905.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD relaunches program to help parents get involved in kids education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is relaunching its “Parent University” program. The kick-off event was held today. The program is aimed at parents, guardians, and caregivers looking to become full partners in their children’s education. The district’s office of parent engagement offers educational...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community says goodbye to Bishop Matthew Clark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral mass for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died at age 85, was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Monday. Cardinal Timothy Dolan led the mass. The cathedral also held a prayer service for the bishop on Sunday. Clark was consecrated as the youngest bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rochester in 1979 and was one of the youngest American Catholic bishops ever. He retired in 2012 after serving the Rochester Diocese for more than three decades.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy