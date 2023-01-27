ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A lapsed fan's guide to the 2023 Royal Rumble: Will The Rock make his return?

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYEAj_0kTN15cv00

As a service to fans who have a general interest in WWE but might not have watched a match in months, we're happy to provide this FAQ as a guide to Royal Rumble 2023, scheduled for the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday.

Who's going to win the men's Royal Rumble?

We don't know! Isn't that incredible? WWE, this paragon of predictability, has become decidedly unpredictable in the past several weeks. We don't know who will win the Rumble to take on Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. We don't know whether Reigns will still have both titles by then or whether his dominant faction, The Bloodline, will remain intact.

It goes beyond the mat too. Heck, until this month, we didn't even know Vince McMahon was returning as WWE chairman . We haven't seen something this tumultuous since RETRIBUTION took over the production truck on RAW. It's been that chaotic!

Question withdrawn and restated: Who could win the men's Royal Rumble?

As a reminder: The Royal Rumble is a 30-participant match in which new wrestlers join the fray every 90 seconds. Wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown over the top rope and with both feet hitting the floor. Yes, you're out even if you botch your spot , Kofi Kingston .

As of Monday, there were 15 entrants announced for the 30-man Rumble match: Austin Theory , Baron (or Happy or King or whatever) Corbin , Bobby Lashley , Braun Strowman (Yup, he's back!), Cody Rhodes , Drew McIntyre , Gunther , Karrion Kross , Kofi Kingston, Omos , Rey Mysterio , Ricochet , Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins and Sheamus .

Look at those names. What a Rumble we have already. ("They've got more beef in there than a steakhouse in Laredo!" -- Jim Ross, probably).

The most notable one would be Rhodes, a guy we haven't seen since he defeated Rollins in Hell in a Cell with a bruise so large it looks as if someone had painted a map of Kazakhstan on his chest with grape jelly. He underwent surgery to repair a torn right pectoral tendon and will make his return in the Rumble. It should be said that, at offshore books, Cody is the betting favorite, and it's no secret why: His stated goal since returning to WWE was winning the world title that eluded father Dusty and brother Dustin. He also would be a fresh matchup for Reigns.

Two names we assume will take part based on their reappearances on the RAW 30th anniversary show: The Miz and Brock Lesnar , who interfered to give Theory a U.S. title match win over Lashley.

OK, based on that and their placement on the official poster for the Royal Rumble, which is a bit of a giveaway.

Are we expecting big surprises for the Rumble?

Again, our word of the day is "unpredictable." The surprises could be an NXT star or an injured wrestler returning. It could be something greater, like a free agent joining WWE like AJ Styles' memorable debut .

Or it could simply be The Great One .

Ever since WrestleMania was announced for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, there has been speculation that Hollywood's own Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, would battle Reigns to determine the true "tribal chief" in one of the two main events. But he's not the only star in the rumor mill. There were multiple reports this week that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had been offered multiple matches at WrestleMania, including against Reigns -- and the Rumble is in Texas -- after his multiple appearances at last year's Mania stole the show . John Cena returned on the final SmackDown of 2022 for a tag team match and has been revealed as the "WWE 2K23" cover athlete.

Thinking of someone a little less nostalgia-driven: Could WWE darling Logan Paul earn a rematch with Reigns after a star-establishing battle with him at Crown Jewel? Sure, he suffered an injury during that match , but timelines and injuries in WWE are ... let's just say ... never certain. You'll notice the list of initial entrants didn't include the rest of The Bloodline -- Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso , Solo Sikoa and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn . And they could end up being the story of the Rumble.

What's going on with The Bloodline?

Let's first reiterate that this storyline is the most compelling thing currently playing out in professional wrestling. Specifically, the drama over if and when Zayn will split with this Reigns-led faction, either because he chooses to reunite with frenemy Kevin Owens or because he gets excommunicated from the group.

On Monday, Zayn was put "on trial" as manager Paul Heyman presented evidence -- circumstantial and otherwise -- that Zayn was traitorous. He was saved from Sikoa's Samoan Spike by Jey Uso of all people, who presented counterevidence that Zayn was loyal to The Bloodline. That led Reigns to rule Zayn was "not guilty" before claiming that he had a "final test" at the Rumble.

Could that be in the match itself? Or could that be in the undisputed championship match between Reigns and Owens?

Does Owens have a shot at beating Reigns?

Unless this is the moment when Zayn turns on the Tribal Chief, we're guessing not. But Owens and Reigns have combined for a couple of really strong matches -- remember the 2017 Rumble when they fought with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage ? Even if the outcome might seem inevitable this close to WrestleMania, it'll be worth the time ... especially if it's the next chapter in the Zayn soap opera.

What about the women's championships?

The RAW women's championship will be on the line as Bianca Belair meets Alexa Bliss , someone we regret to inform you is spooky again, and not in an endearing Wednesday Addams dance way.

Formerly the Harley Quinn to Bray Wyatt 's Joker, Bliss started to move back to the realm of demonic dolls and vomitous black goo when Wyatt returned. Rather than Wyatt, the figure haunting this feud with Belair is the mysterious Uncle Howdy, a creature of dry ice and backlighting who recently appeared during an out-of-ring fight between Alexa and Bianca.

From the Dungeon of Doom to the Firefly FunHouse, wrestling has always had its goofy supernatural side. Lean into the cringe for this one. And for whatever it is Wyatt is up to in his ... sigh ... Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

What exactly is a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match?

First, a definition of terms.

A Dark Match is a match held without TV cameras on. If it's before the show, it might feature talents getting their reps in and warming up the crowd. If it's after the show, it's usually some awesome match featuring top-tier stars held for the benefit of the arena crowd rather than the advancement of a storyline. Those types of matches are usually used to send everyone home happy.

A Lights Out Match is an unsanctioned match between two wrestlers where rules don't apply and the result isn't affixed to their overall record. This is symbolized by the arena lights being turned off and on before the violence begins.

A Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is ... a soda advertisement. Do they spray each other with Dew? Is it some sort of belching contest? Is there a 2-liter bottle of carbonated black grape beverage strapped to a pole? Is this the start of sponsored theme matches in WWE? How close are we to getting Babybel in a Cell, in which two wrestlers battle in a cage made of mild snackable cheese?

It's really anyone's guess what this match between Wyatt and the verbose LA Knight is going to look like. We've heard there are some kind of neon elements. We assume it'll be loud and EXTREME because of the Mountain Dew of it all.

There are echoes of the Bliss storyline here, where Wyatt is trying to avoid slipping into his Fiendish past despite the malevolent presence of one Uncle Howdy. Will he show up here as Wyatt takes on the former Max Dupri? Does he even like Mountain Dew? He strikes us more like a sweet tea man.

Does the women's Royal Rumble also involve beverages?

Well, it will have Shotz-i! ( Holds for applause that never arrives. ) The women's Royal Rumble also has 30 competitors, although the list of official entrants was much smaller than the men's one week before the event: Candice LeRae , Emma , Liv Morgan , Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley , Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega .

One assumes the majority of the roster will take part in the event, with Becky Lynch , Damage CTRL ( Bayley , Dakota Kai , Iyo Sky ), Sonya Deville , Asuka , the aforementioned Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and WWE SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair yet to be announced. The women's Rumble has become as famous as the men's edition for its surprise entrants -- remember Kelly Kelly, Alicia Fox and Mickey James last year?

Unlike the men's Rumble, there's a prohibitive favorite on the women's side in Ripley, who has never won the Rumble and is part of a heavily pushed faction in The Judgment Day. But again, it's the Royal Rumble. Surprises are what it's built on, whether it's whose music is going to hit next, who will be standing in the ring last ... or whether Vince just declares himself the winner of both Rumbles and the soda match because ... he's back . And of course he'll reveal himself to be Uncle Howdy. ... "IT WAS ME ALL ALONG, BRAY!"

Enjoy the Rumble!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
ringsidenews.com

Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See

Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him

Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
Wrestle Zone

Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
wrestletalk.com

PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble

A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble

Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
CNET

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings

The Royal Rumble is live on Peacock right now. Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? These are just a few of the names fans have speculated may win the Royal Rumble on Saturday, punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble officially kicks off WrestleMania season, with the winner of the match earning a WrestleMania shot at the world championship. This year's field is more wide open than usual, making it particularly exciting.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Threatens To Drag Rhea Ripley To Hell

Rhea Ripley might already be looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, but she needs to keep one eye over her shoulder after WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a warning on social media. "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Phoenix tweeted after the Rumble. "Now I'm...
ESPN

ESPN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy