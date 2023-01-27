The Austin Transportation Department is cautioning drivers to avoid being on the road, but if necessary, avoid icy bridges and overpasses. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Austin Transportation Department has cautioned Austin drivers to avoid driving unless necessary and watch for icing conditions on the road. The ATD is also requesting drivers to be prepared for emergencies Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Below-freezing temperatures have also prompted Austin Public Health to open overnight shelters.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO