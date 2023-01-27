ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Community Impact Austin

Work on Phase 3 of 183A Toll project progresses north of Leander

Construction on the 6.6-mile 183A Toll extension project was about 40% complete as of December. (Courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority) Construction on the $259 million 183A Toll Phase 3 project located north of Leander was about 40% completed as of December, said Mike Sexton, acting director of engineering at the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Transportation Department cautions drivers of icy roads; Austin Public Health opens shelters

The Austin Transportation Department is cautioning drivers to avoid being on the road, but if necessary, avoid icy bridges and overpasses. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Austin Transportation Department has cautioned Austin drivers to avoid driving unless necessary and watch for icing conditions on the road. The ATD is also requesting drivers to be prepared for emergencies Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Below-freezing temperatures have also prompted Austin Public Health to open overnight shelters.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

