ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Lawsuit says feds mismanaged snake on brink of extinction

By Sydney Heiberger
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaQzA_0kTN0kZY00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new lawsuit filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to protect a snake species found natively in the Carolinas .

The Center for Biological Diversity says the federal agency “ignored the science” when they denied endangered species protections for the Southern Hognose snake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435kri_0kTN0kZY00

“Its populations have already declined by 60 percent, and it faces numerous threats going forward,” said attorney Chelsea Stewart-Fusek.

In 2019, the FWS released a report saying that although the snakes face numerous threats, including habitat loss, “the species is expected to retain viability with resilient populations across much of its current range.”

FWS-Ruling Download

If the Southern Hognose were to receive endangered species status, the FWS would need to create a recovery plan to help conserve the species.

“Their reasoning did not comport with the science,” said Stewart-Fusek. “Their reasoning went against their own science. Their own scientists are concerned about this species.”

Southern hognose snake found in North Carolina in danger, population down by 60%, lawsuit claims

At Cold-Blooded and Bizarre in Plaza Midwood, owners Patrick Kamberos and Michael Edelen know a thing or two about snakes. Though they make their living selling them at the exotic pets/oddities Store, they also understand the importance of protecting them in the wild.

“These guys are just really misunderstood,” Edelen said. “We do believe that there aren’t enough rules and regulations that protect our native reptiles, amphibians, and other cold-blooded creatures.”

The shop only carries the Western Hognose snake, rather than the Southern, not only because they don’t carry native species but because they’ve never even seen a Southern in the wild.

“I hope one day soon we do find some Southern Hognose in the wild. That would be a lifer,” said Kamberos.

Queen City News reached out to the FWS for a comment on the new lawsuit against them. They said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Biden administration blocks controversial mine to protect major salmon fishery

The Biden administration has blocked a controversial proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska in order to protect the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) blocked construction for the Pebble Mine, citing its potential impact on Bristol Bay — a southwestern Alaska watershed that’s home to numerous animal species including the salmon.  […]
ALASKA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Medication and surgery are among new recommendations for treating childhood obesity. One Triad doctor explains.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To combat the increasingly troublesome epidemic of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued what it called its first guidelines to help physicians treat and stymie a trend that threatens not only the mortality of young people but their outcomes as adults. The academy in announcing its plan said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX8 News

Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Feature film ‘Condor’s Nest’ shot in North Carolina

(WGHP) — So many kids dream of growing up to make feature films. It’s a great life, but unless you’re one of the few people part of the big studios, it’s not quite what you may think. “Man, it’s hard work,” said Phil Blattenberger, a UNC-Greensboro graduate who wrote and directed the new feature film “Condor’s […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Kindley from Concord bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Jan. 14 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kindley bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the […]
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy