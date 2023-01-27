Read full article on original website
Starfish Gala: Family Fun Event Celebrating Children with Rare Diseases and Disabilities
A family fun event to celebrate all children with rare diseases and disabilities!. Proceeds from event go to: Chromosome 18 Registry and Research and The Stella Effect. www.rarediseases.org/organizations/chromosome-18-registry-research-society.
Schrock Medical Clinic offers Healthy Living program
Don't miss these educational opportunities to learn about healthy living through Schrock Medical Clinic. If you are seeking weight loss guidance we can help with that too! This is the COMPLETE PROGRAM that is guided and directed by Whitney, our Nurse Practitioner. This program is covered by most insurance companies.
Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
Rivoli 3 in Hastings making renovations
A classic movie house experiences a revival as the the Rivoli 3 theater brings new amenities and features to the downtown area to bring another great destination for Hastings residents. The historic theater is near completion and hopes to bring you more comforts and a new experience. “It’s come together...
Wilcox-Hildreth community starts fundraiser for 19-month-old fighting leukemia
WILCOX, Neb. — Back in November, the Maul family thought their son, Bexton, was fighting the flu, but after blood tests and a rush to the hospital, they found out he was instead fighting leukemia. “They checked his blood, and we got the phone call later that he was...
Man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ended in GI faces federal charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man facing charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed last Wednesday.
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
CCC gets $20,000 grant to fund scholarships and classes about cyber security
HASTINGS, Neb — Central Community College is one of 14 colleges who got the $20,000 grant that’s part of the Cyber Skills For All Initiative through Microsoft. Daniel Gompert, Instructor in the Information Technology and Systems Program, said it’s going to help close the gap of education on cyber security and help get more people into the field.
UPDATE: York man charged following deadly shooting
YORK, Neb. — A York man convicted in a 2010 Arizona murder is now accused of murdering his wife. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged in York County Court with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
GI man to spend life in prison on charges related to escape, hostage situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted on multiple charges after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tyler Manka, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison on one...
