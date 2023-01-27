ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schrock Medical Clinic offers Healthy Living program

Don't miss these educational opportunities to learn about healthy living through Schrock Medical Clinic. If you are seeking weight loss guidance we can help with that too! This is the COMPLETE PROGRAM that is guided and directed by Whitney, our Nurse Practitioner. This program is covered by most insurance companies.
KEARNEY, NE
Minden girls win Southwest Conference Tournament

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Minden Whippets stormed back after getting down early 17-8 and outscored the Gothenburg Swedes 46- 34 in the remaining three quarters to win a thriller 54-51 over Gothenburg on Saturday.
MINDEN, NE
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Rivoli 3 in Hastings making renovations

A classic movie house experiences a revival as the the Rivoli 3 theater brings new amenities and features to the downtown area to bring another great destination for Hastings residents. The historic theater is near completion and hopes to bring you more comforts and a new experience. “It’s come together...
HASTINGS, NE
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
KEARNEY, NE
CCC gets $20,000 grant to fund scholarships and classes about cyber security

HASTINGS, Neb — Central Community College is one of 14 colleges who got the $20,000 grant that’s part of the Cyber Skills For All Initiative through Microsoft. Daniel Gompert, Instructor in the Information Technology and Systems Program, said it’s going to help close the gap of education on cyber security and help get more people into the field.
HASTINGS, NE
UPDATE: York man charged following deadly shooting

YORK, Neb. — A York man convicted in a 2010 Arizona murder is now accused of murdering his wife. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged in York County Court with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
YORK, NE

