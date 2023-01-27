ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians

RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development

Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Seattle Street reconstruction progresses in Jersey Village

Seattle Street reconstruction is progressing in Jersey Village. (Courtesy Canva) A joint project reconstructing Seattle Street in the city of Jersey Village is slated to wrap up this summer. The project also includes water line replacement and new sewer lines for many homes in this area as well as new streetlights and sidewalks.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

City of Katy closes a portion of 1st Street

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - First Street between Bartlett and Victoria Lakes will be closed through the end of April. Working hours for construction crews are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, they may only be on-site part of the time according to the City of Katy.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

