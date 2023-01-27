Read full article on original website
Commercial real estate in The Woodlands: Fewer office, retail vacancies in late 2022
In late 2022, The Woodlands had fewer vacancies in its commercial real estate. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Industrial leasing in The Woodlands area decreased in late 2022 compared to the previous year with vacancies climbing about 1 percentage point. Office and retail sectors saw vacancies decrease compared to 2021. A resident...
Multiuse development Katy Boardwalk extension nears completion
The 90-acre development is multiuse with retail space, a nature preserve, offices, apartments, a hotel and conference center, which is planned to open in the fall near Katy Mills. (Courtesy Katy Boardwalk District) Katy Boardwalk District engineers estimated the second phase of its extended trails system will be completed in...
Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians
RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
Chick-fil-A, Whataburger among tenants coming to Cypress Rosehill Road development
Chick-fil-A and Whataburger are among the tenants coming to a development located near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a multifamily housing complex are coming to the development near Cypress Rosehill Road and the Grand Parkway, Radius Development founder and principal Richard Buxbaum said via email Jan. 6. Buxbaum could not provide a timeline on the tenants.
Seattle Street reconstruction progresses in Jersey Village
Seattle Street reconstruction is progressing in Jersey Village. (Courtesy Canva) A joint project reconstructing Seattle Street in the city of Jersey Village is slated to wrap up this summer. The project also includes water line replacement and new sewer lines for many homes in this area as well as new streetlights and sidewalks.
Pearland ends 2022 with second-lowest unemployment in region
Pearland ranked low on a list of 17 Gulf Coast cities' unemployment rates for December 2022. (Community Impact staff) A report showed the city of Pearland’s unemployment rate in December 2022 as one of the lowest in the Gulf Coast region. The December 2022 Houston Area Employment Situation report...
Houston-based health care company opens new emergency room in Friendswood
A new emergency room opened in Friendswood in January 2023. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest) HCA Houston Healthcare opened a new location in January at 225 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. The HCA Houston ER 24/7 in Friendswood is a department of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. The new ER is...
The Woodlands Township fire department improvements planned for 2023 total $12 million
In addition to the work on the facilities this year, the department will add a 10th company of firefighters. (Courtesy Canva) Among the items The Woodlands Township has in its 2023 budget are the rebuilding of its Fire Station No. 5 and Emergency Training Center improvements. The township has budgeted...
Healthy fast-food chain Salad and Go plans to open new location in League City
Salad and Go will open its first three locations in the Houston area in February with one in League City. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Arizona-based Salad and Go aims to open one of its first Houston area locations at 2590 E. League City Parkway, League City, on Feb. 22, said Loren Brown, media relations account executive at BizCom Associates.
Forever Beauty Hair Studio adds color to Tomball community
Forever Beauty Hair Studio, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, will host a grand opening event Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. in Tomball. (Courtesy Gisela Maldonado) Forever Beauty Hair Studio, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Tomball, will host a grand opening event Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. Owner Gisela...
Tomball ISD approves interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
Tomball ISD is set to add four new school resource officers to its slate of 12 officers after the Tomball ISD board of trustees approved an interlocal agreement with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office during its Jan. 10 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD is set to...
City of Katy closes a portion of 1st Street
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - First Street between Bartlett and Victoria Lakes will be closed through the end of April. Working hours for construction crews are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, they may only be on-site part of the time according to the City of Katy.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
Sugar Land officials try to allay residents' concerns over proposed Imperial redevelopment
With rumors swirling over the proposed redevelopment of the Imperial Char House and the surrounding area, the Sugar Land City Council and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint meeting January 24 to try to allay the public's concerns. Earlier in January, the council approved a $5 million...
Water conservation exhibit 'Ocean Bound!' opens at Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land
The "Ocean Bound!" exhibit will run through May 14. (Courtesy Pexels) Sugar Land and the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land have partnered for "Ocean Bound!", an exhibit designed to tell the story of water conservation. "Ocean Bound!" will educate visitors on the value of water and where...
Interfaith Ministries names new Midtown building after key donors
Located at 3215 Fannin St., Houston, the building was purchased in 2020, and renovations were made possible thanks to a lead gift from Linda and Fred Marshall. (Courtesy Interfaith Ministries) Officials with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston dedicated the nonprofit's newest addition to its Midtown Houston campus, the Linda and...
Klein ISD to host job fairs Feb. 4, March 25 for prospective employees
Klein ISD will host two job fairs in the coming months for prospective employees, district officials announced Jan. 20. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Klein ISD will host two job fairs in the coming months for prospective employees, district officials announced Jan. 20. On Feb. 4, KISD officials will host a job...
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
