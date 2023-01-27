Worker rescued from manhole in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A construction worker was rescued from a manhole Friday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Tyger River Fire Department, the worker fell into the manhole while working at a new school site along Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to pull the worker out of the hole. He was taken to the hospital with an injury to his leg.

Firefighters said besides the mud making the terrain difficult, the rescue went smoothly.

There was 19 emergency personnel on the scene including EMS, fire departments and Duncan rescue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.