Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern High Plains, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:49:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Blowing snow is diminishing over the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and southern Rocky Mountain Plains. Thus the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire at 5 PM.
Comments / 0