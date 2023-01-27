Effective: 2023-01-31 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO