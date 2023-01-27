AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead, and four others are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. It happened Saturday night at around 10:19 p.m. at the lounge on Research Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, one was taken with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO