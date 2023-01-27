Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
CBS Austin
4 people displaced, multiple chickens dead after fire in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire in east Austin Tuesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 7000 Carwill Drive just before 7 a.m. The fire originated in the shed attached to the back of the house and then spread to the attic.
CBS Austin
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars
One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. At least one pedestrian was also...
CBS Austin
AFD, APD, ATCEMS respond to over 200 collisions since midnight Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department has responded to over 90 accidents since midnight as drivers try to navigate icy roads. Around 7:18 a.m., AFD said they were on the scene of a collision on East Highway 290 when one of their units was struck. Two other incidents also involved AFD firetrucks.
CBS Austin
Two injured in multi-vehicle collision near Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they “either jumped or were struck and thrown from [a] bridge” near Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the northbound lane of State Highway 130 just southwest of Manor at 5:51 a.m.
CBS Austin
Travis County deputy injured in pileup crash on SH 130
A Travis County deputy was injured in a crash on State Highway 130 Tuesday morning. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9 a.m. near Pearce Lane. At least three 18-wheelers were involved and flipped. Travis County Fire Rescue said that all bridges and overpasses on SH...
CBS Austin
SH 130 at Patriot Way shut down following car crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has shut down a major roadway following a car crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash shut down the intersection at SH 130 southbound and Patriot Way. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. It's...
CBS Austin
SH 45 and SH 130 flyovers in Pflugerville reopen
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — UPDATE:. All flyover ramps for SH 45 and SH 130 in Pflugerville have been treated, sanded and reopened, according to the police department. The update came at 10:47 p.m. Monday. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two flyovers are shut down in Pflugerville due to ice on the road on...
CBS Austin
Flyovers at SH-45/IH-35 remain closed as Central Texas faces more icy conditions
Round Rock city officials are preparing for the roads to get worse as cold temperatures continue into Tuesday night. SH-45 at IH-35 is one of the many places experiencing slippery spots on the roads and flyovers. All flyovers between I-35 and SH-45 are closed on Tuesday, including several exits on...
CBS Austin
183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS: Do not use ovens, stoves to heat home
Austin-Travis County EMS said medics are responding to the first call for Carbon Monoxide exposure as the winter weather settles into the region. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas that can be deadly. ATCEMS said do not use stoves, ovens or portable grills to heat the house. According...
CBS Austin
Police identify 17-year-old killed in NW Austin hookah lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting at a northwest Austin hookah lounge over the weekend. Police say Brayden Bolyard, 17, was shot and killed on Saturday at around 10:17 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Boulevard. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Four other victims were taken to several hospitals with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
'It's really scary': Nearby business owners react to five shot, one dead at hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead, and four others are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. It happened Saturday night at around 10:19 p.m. at the lounge on Research Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, one was taken with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
One dead, four injured in shooting at NW Austin hookah lounge
One person is dead and four more are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said 911 received multiple calls around 10:19 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at the lounge located at 12636 Research Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene several minutes...
CBS Austin
TxDOT treats roads, encourages drivers to stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days as a severe winter weather storm hits Central Texas. "Someone earlier said ‘people might be out and about,’" spokesperson Brad Wheelis told CBS Austin. "I do...
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters overnight Monday, Tuesday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Monday and Tuesday due to wintery weather. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night. Individuals can get information about access...
CBS Austin
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy calls winter storm an “all hands on deck” situation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is preparing for the worst with a winter storm warning in effect through Wednesday. “This is an all hands on deck situation,” said Matt Mitchell, spokesperson for Austin Energy. Austin Energy says the most difficult issue they’re facing over the next 48 hours...
CBS Austin
Local and state officials urging drivers to stay off roads during winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Road conditions will continue to be a big story along with the weather as this storm system moves through. City and state officials are advising the public to stay off the roads if they can until temperatures warm up. Christa Stedman, a spokesperson with the City...
CBS Austin
Significant winter storm continues for Central Texas
A wicked winter storm continues to cause major disruption across most of Texas, including us here in Central Texas. Light freezing rain/mist developed late Monday night and continued to coat elevated surfaces in a layer of ice. Unfortunately, this led to numerous accidents across the Austin Metro Tuesday morning. If...
CBS Austin
High-impact ice storm underway in Central Texas
If you blinked, you would have missed the rapid updates we had to make to the forecast this weekend. As we warned you about LAST week, these shallow/dense cold fronts like the one that moved through yesterday almost always come in significantly colder than expected. That is once again true this morning as temperatures are falling below freezing for much of Central Texas, and as rain chances increase, that rain will turn to ice.
Comments / 0