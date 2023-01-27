ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski-mask wearing suspect tied to drive-by pellet gun shooting of 3 RIC students

By Tim White
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Island College students were hit with what police believe to be a pellet or airsoft projectile by a passing car with two men, one wearing a ski mask, according to the Providence police.

Major David Lapatin said a student was “shot on campus with a pellet gun” at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. None of the students were injured in the incident.

“Within a few minutes, two more people on campus were reportedly shot with pellets,” Lapatin said in an email.

The students reported the incident to campus police and described the vehicle as a black or gray Honda.

“[The] driver was described as a light-skinned male, approximately 20 years old and was with a male passenger who was wearing a ski mask,” Lapatin said.

RIC spokesperson John Taraborelli said the college sent out a campus-wide notice to students on Thursday about the incident.

“Thus far we have no indication that this student was specifically targeted or that the assailants have any connection to the victim or to Rhode Island College,” the advisory stated. “[The Providence Police Department] believes the incident may be connected to other similar reports that occurred nearby, but not on campus.”

In September, multiple people reported being hit with similar projectiles while walking on the East Side of the city, several of them Brown University students.

The RIC advisory said the campus police would be increasing patrols “to ensure the safety of our campus community,” and asked anyone with information to contact campus security.

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers .


WPRI 12 News

