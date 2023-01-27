ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads

KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets

The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
Rainy & cold through Thursday

It’s going to be a chilly evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s under cloudy skies with some light rain possible. Freezing rain will be possible for our northwestern counties under winter weather alerts. Tuesday’s Forecast:. We are in a wet weather pattern through Thursday. It’s...
ICE Houston removes foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Mexico

HOUSTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. who is wanted for homicide in his home country of Mexico.
Driver killed in head-on collision in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – A driver is dead after a head-on collision in Spring Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 19400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to HCSO, a man named Robert Charles Hawkins was operating a black Ford Ranger...
Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game

HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!. Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love. The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations,...
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties

HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
