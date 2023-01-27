Read full article on original website
KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads
KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know
HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Brookfield Residential now in Houston, gearing up for huge grand opening event
HOUSTON – Each day more and more families are moving to Houston, and along with it, need find a new place to live. Maybe you’re buying a first home, or looking for something a little bit larger, because your parents are moving in with you. Brookfield Residential is...
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets
The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – As many as 50 vehicles were broken into Sunday night while parked inside a parking garage at the Ashford Apartments located off Dairy Ashford. Tenants said the complex bills itself as a safe place to live. “It says they have cameras. It says they have a security...
Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
LIVE RADAR: Storms moving through the Houston area
HOUSTON – Showers are moving through the Houston area this weekend. Here are some easy ways to keep track of inclement weather as it moves through the city.
Rainy & cold through Thursday
It’s going to be a chilly evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s under cloudy skies with some light rain possible. Freezing rain will be possible for our northwestern counties under winter weather alerts. Tuesday’s Forecast:. We are in a wet weather pattern through Thursday. It’s...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler crash blocks three lanes on I-10 Katy Freeway near Taylor Street
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler that crashed on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound has shut down several lanes near Taylor Street. Camera footage from Houston TranStar shows two right lanes blocked on I-10 and an entrance ramp from I-45 North Freeway are blocked off as crews clear the scene. No injuries...
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
ICE Houston removes foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Mexico
HOUSTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. who is wanted for homicide in his home country of Mexico.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️
We are in a wet weather pattern through Thursday. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Heavier rain Wednesday & Thursday:
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
Driver killed in head-on collision in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – A driver is dead after a head-on collision in Spring Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 19400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to HCSO, a man named Robert Charles Hawkins was operating a black Ford Ranger...
Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game
HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!. Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love. The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations,...
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties
HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
Study details rise of cervical cancer among women ages 30 to 34, reversing historic declines
HOUSTON – January is cervical cancer awareness month. For years, deaths from cervical cancer were on a decline. Now, a study shows the rates of advanced cervical cancer are growing again in a group of women who would least expect it. The study from UCLA says more 30 to...
