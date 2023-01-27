ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

New bill highlights exceptions to Oklahoma’s anti-abortion laws

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to make some adjustments to Oklahoma’s abortion laws.

Last year, abortion automatically became banned in Oklahoma when Roe v Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court .

That’s because the state enacted a trigger law to ban the procedure if the precedent of Roe was overturned, meaning a woman’s right to choose was struck down.

New Oklahoma Education budget proposal strips universal teacher pay raise

Oklahoma’s trigger law makes abortion illegal, but it does include an exemption considering the life of the mother.

In 2022, lawmakers also filed measures with criminal penalties for doctors and others who perform or assist in abortion health care.

Now, an Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would modify when abortions would be considered legal in the state.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, has filed Senate Bill 834 would emphasize exemptions to Oklahoma’s current ban on abortions.

Country star Reba McEntire opens "Reba's Place" in Atoka

The measure highlights that abortions would be allowed to preserve the life of the mother, in cases of rape, sexual assault, or incest of a minor.

It also says that an abortion would not be in violation of Oklahoma law if it was to save the life of another unborn child, remove a dead unborn child whose death was caused by a miscarriage, or remove an ectopic pregnancy.

It also states that the “use, prescription, administration, procuring, or selling of any type of contraception shall not be a violation” of the law.

Senate Bill 834 also focuses on in vitro fertilization, saying treatments for women who are trying to get pregnant would not go against the state’s abortion laws.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

hppr.org

What to watch for during Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session

The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider more than 3,000 bills. Our reporters will be there to cover them. Here’s what they’ll be watching for leading up to the convening of the 2023 legislature.
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose New Restrictions, Requirements for Initiative Petitions

A handful of Republican lawmakers are looking to add requirements for initiative petitions and referendums to reach the ballot and become law. Combing through bills after the Jan. 19 filing deadline, I identified five joint resolutions that look to raise the threshold needed for state questions to pass or implement new signature collection requirements, such as requiring a percentage of signatures in every congressional district or county.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case

Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
lutherregister.news

Feds Tackle Drug Trafficking in Oklahoma Prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY – Over the last nine months, numerous federal, state, and local investigators and prosecutors have concluded four unrelated long-term investigation and prosecution of separate drug trafficking networks being directed from inside Oklahoma state prisons using contraband cell phones, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester. Details of the four investigations are described more completely in the following press releases:
KFOR

KFOR

