FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation
One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
mibiz.com
New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs
A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
Expanded facility adapts to accommodate unexpected increase in demand
A jump in senior women seeking help pushed Degage Ministries to increase capacity, even after expansion.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
secondwavemedia.com
New leadership on Lakeshore Advantage board brings expertise in key focus industries
Two new members to the Lakeshore Advantage board of directors bring new expertise in key focus industries. Phil LaMothe, plant manager of fairlife in Coopersville, and Nick Nykerk, president of Lakewood Construction in Holland, will serve three-year terms. “We look forward to learning from Nick and Phil’s expertise,” says Board...
WGHN moves tower, powers up to go on air again
The station was briefly pulled from the airwaves back in November, after the city of Grand Haven claimed WGHN didn't pay what was owed to the city in its contract.
freightwaves.com
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
Ottawa County Board of Commissioners spar again at public meeting
A deeply divided Ottawa County Board of Commissioners sparred again in a public meeting Tuesday, this time over the contentious decision to replace their health officer.
Muskegon attraction featuring WWII submarine and museum hires new executive director
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon’s USS Silversides Submarine Museum, a popular attraction, has a new executive director. The Board of Directors for the World War II submarine and the adjacent museum recently announced the hire. Bethann Egan, a former Grand Rapids nonprofit leader, took over the position in January. “Egan...
Four Muskegon Heights city council members miss second special meeting on vacant city manager position
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — For the second time in less than a week, half of Muskegon Heights city council missed a special meeting called to address the city manager's position. Monday night's meeting once again turned into an open discussion, as the council could not move forward with official...
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
The Grand Rapids Press
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.
