ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation

One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
HOLLAND, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs

A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
freightwaves.com

Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years

An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire

KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy