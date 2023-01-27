One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO