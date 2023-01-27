Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
NBC Bay Area
49ers' 2022 NFL Season Ends With NFC Championship Game Loss to Eagles
49ers' season ends with frustrating, sloppy loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy, one of the season's biggest storylines, sustained a right elbow injury on the 49ers' first offensive drive of the game and was listed as questionable to return. He sat out the remainder of the first half as Josh Johnson took over, and the rookie quarterback remained out to begin the second half.
NBC Bay Area
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months
Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Purdy endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery.
NBC Bay Area
See All the Super Bowl 2023 Commercials and the Celebrities Making Cameos
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face on Feb. 12 for Super Bowl LVII, but plenty of viewers tuning into the big game are watching for a different reason — the iconic commercials. With the Super Bowl comes super-sized views. Last year's championship game estimated over...
NBC Bay Area
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
NBC Bay Area
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
NBC Bay Area
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Arik Armstead Defends Javon Kinlaw for Viral Play Vs. Eagles
Armstead defends Kinlaw, shoulders blame for viral play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Countless things went wrong for the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but one play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after San Francisco's loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
NBC Bay Area
Christian McCaffrey Grateful to 49ers After ‘Very Special' Season Ends
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came...
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Couple Play Tribute to Niners Ahead of NFC Championship Game
As the faithful across the Bay Area gear up to watch the 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, nearly 100 people came together Saturday night in Redwood City to watch a light show tribute to the Niners. It was complete with lasers, music and a red tunnel -- all a...
NBC Bay Area
Fred Warner, 49ers Bracing for DeMeco Ryans to Land Head-Coaching Job
PHILADELPHIA — All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner took some time following the 49ers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to reflect on his time with a valued member of the coaching staff. The 49ers are bracing for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to land a head-coaching job --...
NBC Bay Area
49ers Trade Trey Lance, Sign Tom Brady in NFL Exec's Wild Offseason Prediction
NFL exec boldly predicts 49ers trade Lance, sign Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers' ever-evolving quarterback saga is about to get interesting yet again. For the fourth consecutive offseason, the quarterback position will be a highly-discussed topic surrounding the 49ers. San Francisco will head into the offseason...
Comments / 0