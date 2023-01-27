ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Bay Area

49ers' 2022 NFL Season Ends With NFC Championship Game Loss to Eagles

49ers' season ends with frustrating, sloppy loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy, one of the season's biggest storylines, sustained a right elbow injury on the 49ers' first offensive drive of the game and was listed as questionable to return. He sat out the remainder of the first half as Josh Johnson took over, and the rookie quarterback remained out to begin the second half.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months

Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Purdy endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery.
NBC Bay Area

Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt

Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates

The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Bay Area

49ers' Arik Armstead Defends Javon Kinlaw for Viral Play Vs. Eagles

Armstead defends Kinlaw, shoulders blame for viral play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Countless things went wrong for the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but one play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after San Francisco's loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey Grateful to 49ers After ‘Very Special' Season Ends

CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fred Warner, 49ers Bracing for DeMeco Ryans to Land Head-Coaching Job

PHILADELPHIA — All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner took some time following the 49ers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to reflect on his time with a valued member of the coaching staff. The 49ers are bracing for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to land a head-coaching job --...

