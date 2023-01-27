49ers' season ends with frustrating, sloppy loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy, one of the season's biggest storylines, sustained a right elbow injury on the 49ers' first offensive drive of the game and was listed as questionable to return. He sat out the remainder of the first half as Josh Johnson took over, and the rookie quarterback remained out to begin the second half.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO