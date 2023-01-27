ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Russia wants to make Ukraine ‘ungovernable wreck,’ Viktor Orban says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said NATO countries will be forced to consider sending troops into Ukraine because Valdimir Putin won’t back down on his invasion. The autocratic leader, frequently considered to be a Putin apologist, said the Russian president will continue to destroy the country he invaded ahead of his looming re-election next year. Orban told the American Conservative that Russia missed its window to take Ukraine, which could have been possible with a quick victory. Instead, he said, Putin is now trying to make Ukraine an “ungovernable wreck” so the West cannot later claim it as a trophy. “It’s Afghanistan...
Beaten Twice In Ukraine, Russia’s Elite 1st Guards Tank Army Is Poised To Attack Yet Again

The Russian army apparently is repositioning heavy forces in advance of a widely-anticipated winter offensive in Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The forces include elements of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, which has spent months in Belarus, recovering from its near-destruction by Ukrainian brigades during two previous, large-scale operations.
WASHINGTON STATE
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar’s economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast...
Top Air Force General Sends Memo Warning of War with China in 2025

A top U.S. Air Force official sent a stunning confession to his subordinates this week that warns of a looming war with China that he believes will manifest in the next couple years. General Mike Minihan -- a four-star officer -- fired off an internal memo Friday to the rank...
NATO chief warns Ukraine could lose war if 'urgent need' for weapons goes unmet

Ukraine could lose the war against Russia without additional military equipment from the U.S. and its allies, NATO's top civilian official warned. “There is an urgent need for more ammunition, more weapons to Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday while traveling in South Korea. “If they don't get that they will not able to resist and repel the Russian invaders under Russian aggression.”

