Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said NATO countries will be forced to consider sending troops into Ukraine because Valdimir Putin won’t back down on his invasion. The autocratic leader, frequently considered to be a Putin apologist, said the Russian president will continue to destroy the country he invaded ahead of his looming re-election next year. Orban told the American Conservative that Russia missed its window to take Ukraine, which could have been possible with a quick victory. Instead, he said, Putin is now trying to make Ukraine an “ungovernable wreck” so the West cannot later claim it as a trophy. “It’s Afghanistan...

3 DAYS AGO