Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81
NEW YORK (AP) — Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” has died. He was 81.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:52 p.m. EST
After academy review, Riseborough will keep Oscar nomination. NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Riseborough will not be stripped of her Oscar nomination for best actress. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that a review of the awards campaign for the indie drama “To Leslie” found some areas of concern, but nothing that warranted rescinding Riseborough's nomination. The star-studded grassroots campaign for the British actor had prompted skepticism from some academy voters and caused a stir in Hollywood. Shortly ahead of nominations, Riseborough was propelled into the race after a host of celebrities hosted screenings of “To Leslie” and numerous A-listers promoted her on social media. The academy, though, did say that some of the tactics used were of concern.
Comments / 0