After academy review, Riseborough will keep Oscar nomination. NEW YORK (AP) — Andrea Riseborough will not be stripped of her Oscar nomination for best actress. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that a review of the awards campaign for the indie drama “To Leslie” found some areas of concern, but nothing that warranted rescinding Riseborough's nomination. The star-studded grassroots campaign for the British actor had prompted skepticism from some academy voters and caused a stir in Hollywood. Shortly ahead of nominations, Riseborough was propelled into the race after a host of celebrities hosted screenings of “To Leslie” and numerous A-listers promoted her on social media. The academy, though, did say that some of the tactics used were of concern.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO