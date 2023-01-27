ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Bill to give Petersburg a shot at a casino advances

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bcrlj_0kTMxhMG00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s pursuit of a $1.4 billion casino project cleared a hurdle Thursday after a Virginia Senate subcommittee recommended it move forward.

Several speakers in support and opposition of the legislation from state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), including representatives from Petersburg, the city of Richmond and the casino developer picked by Petersburg, spoke Thursday during the state Senate’s General Laws and Technology gaming subcommittee.

Sen. Morrissey’s bill would add Petersburg to the list of eligible cities for a casino referendum so city residents would decide whether it would be built.

The legislation would also prevent Richmond from holding a second vote until Petersburg “has had a reasonable opportunity” for its own.

Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort

Morrissey told the subcommittee when introducing his bill that it would be transformational for “one of the most iconic cities in the United States” and help address Petersburg’s economic needs with the tax revenue it would generate. He said it would help with job growth and increase funding for public schools in the city.

Petersburg residents spoke in favor and opposition of the bill, with some sharing doubts about the proposed project’s economic benefits and others saying it would be the boost the city needs.

Concerns were raised about the process Petersburg utilized when picking casino operator Cordish Companies, with city representatives telling the panel that a third-party consultant reviewed proposals from seven developers and came to the City Council with a recommendation.

REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit

According to the plan presented by the city, the ‘Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia’ project would be in multiple phases and include a casino, hotel, resort pool and center for events such as live music.

Richmond’s first effort to bring a casino to the city’s Southside failed in 2021 by just under 1,500 votes . Lawmakers on the subcommittee asked Richmond City Council members who attended Thursday’s hearing how the second effort would be different.

Richmond City Council member Cynthia Newbille said there were a combination of factors that led to the vote, saying it was “not sufficiently vetted” to give residents clarity on the project.

Morrissey disputed that claim, saying that backers of a Richmond casino far outspent those who opposed the move.

The recommendation for approval is not binding, it only moves the legislation to the full General Laws and Technology Committee for a formal vote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

Adrienne OuBichon Staton
3d ago

all the tourist attractions are torn down so now we need something to draw tourist. The casino is a perfect idea simply because it will generate money, jobs and help Petersburg with lost fundings.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador

Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
districtadministration.com

Another superintendent steps down after butting heads with school board

Yet another superintendent has resigned in what has become a rising wave of leaders who have departed over school board conflicts. Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 Superintendent Eric Olson cited “irreconcilable differences” with the board as the main reason for his decision to resign from the Chicago-area system when the school year ends in June.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Axios

Hundreds of new apartments were announced for Richmond in January

The new year is only a month old, but more than 450 new apartment units across five developments have already been announced for Richmond. And none of them are in development hotspots Scott's Addition or Manchester. Why it matters: Scott's Addition and Manchester have seemingly sucked up all of the...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband

The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy