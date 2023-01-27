Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gun threat leads to Dixie County juvenile arrest
Law enforcement officers arrested a Dixie County juvenile who allegedly posted a picture of a gun and a “Don’t come to school Monday” message on his social media account. According to a Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) social media release post on Sunday, officers arrested Kaden Heitfield...
riverbendnews.org
Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police urging vigilance amid recent teen crime uptick
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After four teens were arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman who gave them a ride on Jan. 25 and a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was reportedly attacked on Jan. 19 Tallahassee Police Department are calling both cases “crimes of opportunity.”. TPD said neither instance was...
WCJB
“It’s scary”: Gun threat prompts Dixie County parents to pull kids out of school
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A gun threat led to an unexpected day off for some students at Ruth Rains Middle School in Cross City. A 13-year-old boy who attended the school posted a picture of a pellet pistol on Snapchat with a caption that said “Don’t come to school Monday.”
WCJB
Student arrested after posting a gun threat on social media
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Ruth Raines Middle School students should feel better about sending their children to school after sheriff’s deputies arrested the student who made a threat on social media. The student made a post on Snapchat holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come...
TPD investigating Motel 6 stabbing incident
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday morning at Motel 6.
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
WCTV
Tallahassee man expected to enter a plea in brutal double murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a brutal double murder is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced later today. Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020. Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims O’Brien man in Suwannee County
A 63-year-old O’Brien man died Saturday morning when his SUV left 198th Terrace in Suwannee County, collided with a tree and caught fire. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the driver was traveling west on 198th Terrace at 2 a.m. north of O’Brien when he lost control of his Buick SUV.
iheart.com
11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies
An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old from Lowndes County were taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center after committing multiple crimes on January 15th. According to a Facebook post shared by the Valdosta Police Department, the juveniles ran into a woman's house and fired multiple shots on New Hudson Street after stealing a Play Station 5. The boys took the Play Station from the seller, held them at gunpoint, and shot at their car multiple times. Police detailed the juveniles' charges to encompass assault, property damage, and recklessness.
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
WCJB
Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
WCTV
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a video that went viral of a woman being pulled by her hair at Gordos on Pensacola Street. WCTV reached out to the owner of Gordos before airing the original story on Friday. While he did not want to go on camera, he issued the following statement:
One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree
A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the […]
WCTV
Minors charged in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Three minors were arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 15, when police say a caller reported someone was shooting at kids that ran into her house along New Hudson Street.
TPD: Minors arrested for carjacking a woman
Four minors were arrested on Wednesday after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride that morning.
Sheriff's Office to use additional funding towards fight against drugs
Tallahassee has seen 21 cases involving fentanyl over the last 6 months, that's according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
WCTV
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
