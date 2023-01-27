ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Crews battling house fire in Merced

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6cLF_0kTMxei500

Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning.

The fire was first called out just after 4 am at a home on Tyler Road near Mission Avenue.

Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived.

Fire officials say that power and gas had been shut off to this house since 2008, but that people were still living in it.

At least two adults inside the home were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

The house appears to be a total loss. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

