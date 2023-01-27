Agent insists Alex Murdaugh suggested he killed his son. A state agent is insisting he heard a possible confession from Alex Murdaugh even after defense attorneys for the disgraced South Carolina lawyer slowed the audio down at his double murder trial. At question is whether Murdaugh said “I did him so bad” or “They did him so bad” as he sobbed and spoke to state agents during a recorded interview three days after Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed. State Law Enforcement Division Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft said Tuesday he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I.” Croft and defense attorney Jim Griffin agreed the jury can listen to the audio clip during deliberations and decide for themselves.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO