Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:32 p.m. EST
Agent insists Alex Murdaugh suggested he killed his son. A state agent is insisting he heard a possible confession from Alex Murdaugh even after defense attorneys for the disgraced South Carolina lawyer slowed the audio down at his double murder trial. At question is whether Murdaugh said “I did him so bad” or “They did him so bad” as he sobbed and spoke to state agents during a recorded interview three days after Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed. State Law Enforcement Division Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft said Tuesday he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I.” Croft and defense attorney Jim Griffin agreed the jury can listen to the audio clip during deliberations and decide for themselves.
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
Difficulty measuring methane slows plan to slash emissions
NEW YORK (AP) — The doors of a metal box slide open, and a drone rises over a gas well in Pennsylvania. Its mission: To find leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, so that energy companies can plug the leaks and reduce the emissions that pollute the air.
Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday. Volunteers...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe voted as state's top sports figure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky men’s basketball forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who was named The Associated Press' top player on the way to sweeping all six national awards last spring, has been voted the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Tshiebwe is the first Wildcats player...
