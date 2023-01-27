Read full article on original website
NME
‘Sports Story’ heavily edits easter egg that referenced “troubled development”
Nintendo Switch-exclusive game Sports Story has been updated to hide references to a troubled development cycle, although players have found a way to get back in. When Sports Story launched last month, adventurous players were able to find a hidden room that tells the story of a struggling studio. In it, developers complain about an unclear release date, enforced breaks, communication issues between departments and clashes between creatives.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
NME
‘Dead Space remake’: how to get the Burnished Suit
Dead Space remake takes the original 2008 horror game and rebuilds it from the ground up for new consoles. Players will notice a huge graphical upgrade, as well as slight changes to mission structure, combat and dialogue. Some things haven’t changed, and you’ll still be able to unlock the Burnished Suit by completing the game on a certain difficulty.
NME
Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour
Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour. The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.
NME
Warner announces music roleplay ‘Roblox’ game ‘Rhythm City’
Warner Music Group has announced Rhythm City, a “music-themed social roleplay experience” for Roblox. Set to launch on February 4, Rhythm City will allow users to pick from several available roles – ranging from music producer to dancer – and roleplay with fellow players. Players will...
NME
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
NME
James Acaster’s Temps collective launch debut album with new single
Temps, the international music collective put together and produced by comedian James Acaster, have announced their debut album. The record is called ‘PARTY GATOR PURGATORY’ and is due to arrive on May 19 via Bella Union. The 40-strong collective’s track ‘no,no’, which was released at the end of last year, serves as the album’s lead single. As well as producing the album, Acaster drew the album artwork himself using three highlighter pens.
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked
OlliOlli World among the games to join the roster.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
NME
‘Hi-Fi Rush’ soundtrack and song list
Hi-Fi Rush is the biggest surprise of 2023 so far, having been released alongside an Xbox event on January 25. The game hadn’t been announced at all before then, and was available to play the same day as its reveal. Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that combines elements of platforming, combat, and beat-matching. It’s been a hit so far, receiving a positive reception from critics and players alike.
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system
Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system. In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and...
NME
Original ‘Goldeneye 007’ devs hit out at Switch and Xbox re-release
Some of the original team behind Goldeneye 007 have hit out at the recent re-releases for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The iconic shooter was finally made available last week on Nintendo Switch via its Nintendo 64 online library while Xbox players could access Goldeneye 007 via the Xbox Game Pass.
NME
James Gunn promises “connected” DC Universe as director announces phase one line-up including ‘Superman Legacy’ movie
James Gunn has revealed the first phase of the new DC Universe, which will include the reboot of Superman. Making the announcement on Twitter earlier on this evening (Tuesday, January 31), Gunn made clear the starting point for a brand new DC entertainment venture (see tweet below). Gunn made it clear that he was committed to keeping the DC Universe “connected” across film, TV, and video games in an ambitious vision.
NME
Xbox, Nintendo and Sony all reportedly skipping E3
Xbox, Nintendo and Sony are all reportedly skipping E3‘s first in-person event in four years. This year’s gaming expo and showcase is due to take place on June 13 to June 16 at its usual home of the Los Angeles Convention Centre. However it’s now been revealed that...
NME
THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month. On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.
NME
Warzone 2.0 survey lets players vote on battle royale maps they want back
Activision is reportedly offering a survey to Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players to find out what sort of map they want in the game, with the door potentially open to old maps returning. CharlieIntel reports that the survey presents players with five options and then asks “which of the...
