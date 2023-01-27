ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found dead in home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend. The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Williams was discovered around 10 […]
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
