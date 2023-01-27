Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show. Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman held without bond after accused of killing mother
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman accused of murdering her own mother in October appeared in court Monday and was ordered to be held without bond awaiting her next hearing. Hend Bustami, 28, was arrested after she allegedly dialed 911 and said “I think I killed my...
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
news3lv.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas mother killed in hit-and-run crash
The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News Now days after the young mother was killed in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a hit-and-run crash.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no...
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
Fox5 KVVU
Tourist describes saving man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justin Mouser and his wife walked down the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon when they saw a car ram into a palm tree in the center divide. Then, they noticed that no one got out of the car. “After a couple of minutes, I thought...
Fox5 KVVU
Man threatened mass shooting at Las Vegas synagogue, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a local synagogue while he believed “the Jews and police were after him” was arrested by police Monday. Michael Sanchez, 37, is being held in jail on $20,000 bond on a...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
Missing Hiker Found Dead Following 250-Foot Fall in Las Vegas Conservation Area
A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
Tree dedicated to victims of North Las Vegas crash that killed 7 family members
Family members of the seven people killed in a car crash last year are remembering their loved ones by dedicating a tree in their honor.
