LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO