Seattle has long been known for its umbrella-shunning ways, but more extreme weather and heavier rain may put that ethos to the test.Why it matters: In another sign of how climate change is altering our landscape in large — and small — ways, the unspoken rule that dictated a hooded parka over a bumbershoot may be evolving as the city gets more extreme weather and heavier rain. By the numbers: While the National Weather Service doesn't keep records on how hard it rains, it does keep records on the quantity of precipitation, the meteorologist in charge of the Seattle forecast...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO