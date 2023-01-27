ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Elon Musk says he's worried about the Fed 'crushing' the value of the entire stock market

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlfvK_0kTMxAQP00
Elon Musk PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images
  • The Fed could crush the value of the entire stock market, Elon Musk warned at Tesla's fourth quarter earnings call.
  • That's because the Fed's rate hikes are discouraging investors from dipping into stocks, which spells trouble for firms.
  • Musk has blamed the Fed for Tesla's dismal performance in 2022, when the EV-maker lost $600 billion in market value.

Elon Musk is worried the Federal Reserve could ravage the stock market by jacking up interest rates too high.

The Tesla CEO delivered his concerns to investors on the electric vehicle maker's fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

"I think the Fed needs to be very cautious about having a Fed rate that potentially exceeds 6%," Musk said at Tesla's fourth quarter earnings call, referring to the central bank's aggressive fight against inflation.

Officials hiked interest rates 425-basis-points last year in order to combat rising prices, a move that drove the S&P 500 to lose 20% while pushing bond yields higher. Musk said on the call that he's worried that rates will soon exceed the average return of the S&P 500 if the Fed pushes interest rates past 6%.

"Why don't you put your money in T-bills or [a] savings account essentially instead of in the S&P 500, if the S&P 500 is variable and the bank interest rate is not?" he said. "The Fed is at risk of crushing the value of all equities. Quite a serious danger."

Musk has been critical of the US central bank before, and previously blamed the Fed's rate hikes for Tesla's dismal performance in 2022, when the company's stock fell 65% and lost $600 billion in market value. High interest rates could also push the economy into a recession, Musk told his Twitter followers, and he urged central bankers to cut rates "immediately" in late 2022, or risk a severe downturn.

Other market commentators have warned continued rate increases could lead to a recession and potential crash in the stock market. Bank of America predicted a recession to hit the economy in 2023, which could send stocks spiraling down 24%, the bank warned.

The Fed funds rate is currently 4.25%-4.5%, the highest level since 2008. Markets are expecting two more 25-basis-point hikes from the central bank in February and March before pausing, which would raise the target to 4.75%-5%.

Comments / 9

Related
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
SFGate

Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?

After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy