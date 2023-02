Check out Sensory Storytime at Peoria main library

Join the Peoria main library, located at 8463 W. Monroe St., for an adaptive storytime every Tuesday at 9:30 am.

Sensory Storytime is designed to help children with sensory integration challenges join in library programs.

This program uses music, movement, repetition, and books that increase children's engagement at a preschool level.

Sensory Storytime will be provided in an environment designed to decrease sensory overstimulation.

The Peoria Public Libraries are IBCCES Certified Autism Centers.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library .