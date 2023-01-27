Tyler Ryan learns about new City of Columbia initiatives aimed at bringing new businesses to the Capital City

Read full article on original website
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
WIS-TV
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Cares: New Health for the New Year
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In this month’s Midlands Cares we are focusing on the New Year, those resolutions and your health. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan has more from MUSC Health on how to set reasonable health goals.
abccolumbia.com
City’s Food Truck Fridays brings back the flavor in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing Food Truck Fridays through February. New food vendors and food trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The initiative...
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Sandy Run lands business; distribution center announced
A third-party logistics company is expanding its network of warehouses to Calhoun County. Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced January 12 it will open a warehouse and distribution center at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company plans to create 50 new jobs. A total dollar investment has not been released...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce firefighters respond to large fire at America Scrap
CAYCE— The City of Cayce Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at America Scrap on Charleston Hwy. Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on this developing story.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to Hold Public Forum on Utility Line Tree Trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and Dominion Energy say they will be on hand to answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and upcoming activities for 2023.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Main offering virtual health care clinics in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer free virtual health care clinics for patients ages 18-64 every Thursday. Customers will be able to access virtual health services on the third floor of Richland Library Main from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 803-722-1822. Primary care will be provided for non-urgent medical problems.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
Upcoming music events in Columbia and the surrounding areas
Wanting to add more concerts and festivals to your 2023 calendar? Check out these local + regional music events coming up this spring.
abccolumbia.com
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
WIS-TV
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat at Spring Valley High School is under investigation Tuesday morning. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is responding to reports of a threat at the school. The school said it is under evacuation. The school said it is dismissing students and advising...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
abccolumbia.com
Update: Columbiana Drive now open to traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Columbiana Drive is reopened to traffic at this hour after being closed due to a cut gas line. All affected roads have reopened to traffic.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIS-TV
Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
