ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: 2 in custody after 7-Eleven robbery spree in East Side, Mt. Greenwood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6vD3_0kTMwRVP00

Two suspects are in custody after three 7-Eleven store robberies in the East Side, Mount Greenwood and Beverly neighborhoods Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The first robbery occurred in the 10700-block of South Ewing Avenue. Police said two male suspects entered the store at about 1:36 a.m. armed with handguns. They stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing, police said.

The second robbery occurred at about 2:05 a.m. in the 10300-block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said two male suspects entered the store with guns, stole cash and cigarettes and fled.

The third robbery occurred at a convenience store in the 2400-block of West 103rd Street at about 2:11 a.m. Police said two armed male suspects announced a robbery and stole cash and cigarettes.

The suspects in the robbery spree were taken into custody in the 1000-block of East 80th Street, police said.

Comments / 18

Reggie Wyattt
3d ago

love the Officers, used to live by Marquette Park before it turned into 🗑. Greenwood needs to be protected before it turns into that. Go Memphis 5 on these punks. Support Officers not criminals.

Reply
12
fix it! chicago strong#
4d ago

Great police work thank you! Stay the “f” out of mt greenwood thieves!!!! How pathetic you are! Get a job

Reply
11
Mona Este
4d ago

And our young lads and lassies work these jobs and are vulnerable. Thanks to the CPD.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Suburban woman accused of robbing man on North Side

CHICAGO — A suburban woman has been charged after allegedly robbing a man on the North Side. Just before 12:20 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of West School Street. Moments earlier, police allege Kiarra Tyler, 24, of Crest Hill, robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2300 block...
CREST HILL, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 64, charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with allegedly gunning down another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side. Marvin Pullen, 64, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Maurice Timberlake during an argument on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Student avoids attempted kidnapping in Glenview, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just gotten off a school bus moments earlier. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane. The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that...
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver runs red light on South State Street, hits another car and two pedestrians

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car ran a red light and hit another car and two pedestrians in the Greater Grand Crossing community Monday night.At 7 p.m., a black Mercedes Benz was traveling north on State Street near 75th Street, alongside the Dan Ryan Expressway, when its driver disobeyed a red light, police said. The Mercedes hit a red 2014 Camry – which was headed east on 75th Street, police said.The Mercedes then spun out and hit a tree – and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said. The occupants of the black Mercedes bailed out and an off, police said. The driver of the red Toyota was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.The pedestrians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.No one was in custody late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
123K+
Followers
18K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy