Chevron, Carlyle Group, Qualcomm And This Semiconductor ETF On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Anastasia Amoroso of JP Morgan Private Bank said VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH is going to be a beneficiary of falling inflation and secular trends.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors recommended staying long on Chevron Corporation CVX.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said The Carlyle Group Inc. CG is "too cheap."

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM is his "favorite."

