Ayr Wellness Terminates Proposed Acquisition Of Dispensary 33

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR announced the termination of the company’s proposed acquisition of the equity interests of Gentle Ventures, LLC d/b/a Dispensary 33, and certain of its affiliates that collectively own and operate two licensed retail dispensaries in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the mutual termination, Ayr will no longer be required to pay the purchase consideration of $55 million upfront, including $12 million of cash, $3 million of sellers notes and $40 million of stock.

“The cannabis market has changed significantly in the 15 months since we agreed to acquire Dispensary 33. Both parties have acknowledged this reality and engaged in good faith dialogue as we came to the mutual decision to terminate the proposed arrangement,” stated David Goubert, president at Ayr. “We are focused on optimizing our business and will prioritize our efforts in markets where we can build meaningful depth and drive strong revenue and cash flow in the near term. Additional plans for optimization include implementation of operating efficiencies, lowering costs across our business, and reorienting our investments into the markets, segments and activities that are most impactful for our growth and profitability.”

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash