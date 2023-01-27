On the Friday evening of January 27th, Brooklyn Steel hosted a heavenly evening with Gregory Alan Isakov. A sold out crowd strewn in through the doors, waiting patiently at the base of the stage for the show to begin. Gregory and his band have been touring consistently for the past year, though their solo trek began at the start of January. Fans stood shoulder to shoulder, faces illuminated with the anticipation live music ensues. When the velvety lighting dimmed and the smoke poured over the stage, the soft murmurs vibrating throughout the crowd simultaneously hushed into a hungry silence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO