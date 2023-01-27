Thomas G. Bowes, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy. He was 72. Tom was born in Boston on July 4, 1950, and was the son of the late Douglas and Anna (Carey) Bowes. He was raised in Dorchester, attended St. Peter’s School, and graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. Tom’s career was with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as a bus operator for thirty-five years. Tom spent the end of his career working out of the Quincy area where he proudly served as a union representative for nine years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he made throughout the years.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO