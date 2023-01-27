Read full article on original website
thequincysun.com
Hildegarde A. Gillis
Hildegarde Anne (“Hildy”) Gillis, beloved sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully at home due to complications from a fall on Jan. 26, 2023, with her faithful companion, Beauty (a Boston Terrier) by her side. She was the youngest child and daughter of the late Arthur C. Gillis, Sr., and Hildegarde (McKenna) Gillis, and was predeceased by her brother, Arthur C. Gillis, Jr. of Braintree.
Thomas G. Bowes, 72
Thomas G. Bowes, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy. He was 72. Tom was born in Boston on July 4, 1950, and was the son of the late Douglas and Anna (Carey) Bowes. He was raised in Dorchester, attended St. Peter’s School, and graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. Tom’s career was with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as a bus operator for thirty-five years. Tom spent the end of his career working out of the Quincy area where he proudly served as a union representative for nine years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he made throughout the years.
Martin F. Joyce, 91
Martin Francis Joyce, of West Burlington, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa. He was 91. Born in Boston on Oct. 18, 1931, he was the son of the late Martin Henry and Annie (Murray) Joyce. Martin was a retired sales representative for NovaCor in the plastics industry.
Michele D. Glennon, 81
Michele Denise (Madden) Glennon of Quincy passed away embraced by her loving sons on January 28 at age 81. Michele was born in Boston on June 27, 1941 to the late Alice (Monagle) McCann. She was raised in Weymouth and Quincy, and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1959 where she was active in many clubs and organizations.
‘Coffee With The Sheriff’ At The Early American Diner Feb. 9
Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott will host a “Coffee with the Sheriff” diner visit in Quincy at The Early American on Thursday, Feb. 9th from 8 – 9:30 a.m. He will visit with residents, talk about their ideas, and answer questions about public safety and the work of the Sheriff’s Office.
Text Of Mayor Thomas Koch’s ‘State Of The City’ Address
Here is the text of Mayor Thomas Koch’s “State of the City” address delivered Tuesday morning in the Great Hall of the James R. McIntyre Government Center. Good morning and thank you all for being here today. Thank you, Katherine, for those kind words of introduction and...
