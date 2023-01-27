ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stun gun at Woodmere Middle School open gym

Hewlett-Woodmere school district officials said that a student brought a stun gun to open gym basketball on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Middle School. In a letter sent to the parents and guardians of Woodmere Middle School students, school officials said the district contacted the Nassau County police and are cooperating with the subsequent investigation.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Queens Man Arrested in Connection with 2022 Shooting at New Hyde Park LA Fitness

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn

The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
