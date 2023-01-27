Read full article on original website
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Stun gun at Woodmere Middle School open gym
Hewlett-Woodmere school district officials said that a student brought a stun gun to open gym basketball on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Middle School. In a letter sent to the parents and guardians of Woodmere Middle School students, school officials said the district contacted the Nassau County police and are cooperating with the subsequent investigation.
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Casa Rustica, Cena, Ruvo
Today we're taking you to some great spots -- with tasty Italian dishes!
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
Northport School Superintendent Leaving at End of 2023
Northport school superintendent Robert Banzer, announced his retirement Thursday and will be leaving the district by the end of the year. The Board of Education accepted his retirement letter effective Dec. 31. Banzer has served as superintendent for eight years. In a letter to the Read More ...
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1 Million Winning Lotto Ticket & Prize Money From Relative
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Texas woman pleaded guilty today to stealing a $1 million winning “scratch-off” ticket from her cousin and claiming more than $500,000 in a lump-sum payout in November 2020. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty before...
Sentencing delayed again for Tyler Flach following second-degree murder conviction
Tyler Flach was supposed to be sentenced in December for the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, which happened during an after-school fight in Oceanside
tbrnewsmedia.com
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
longisland.com
Queens Man Arrested in Connection with 2022 Shooting at New Hyde Park LA Fitness
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for a Shooting that occurred on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, officers responded for shots being fired at the LA Fitness located on 1111 Marcus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center. Officers entered the location and one shell casing was discovered inside the basketball court. No injuries were reported at scene.
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Breaks Bones In New Incident Involving Classic Vehicle
Popular comedian Jay Leno is yet again recovering from injuries sustained from an incident related to a classic vehicle: this time, a motorcycle. Earlier Report - New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Jokes About Himself In Stand-Up Return After Burn Injuries (Video) Leno, the 72-year-old former host of the Tonight Show,...
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
News 12
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Brooklyn
The New York Lottery announced a second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for Jan. 28 were 02-18-23-27-47 and the Powerball was 15.
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
