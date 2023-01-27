ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, LA

Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
Suspect in 40-year-old murder cold case sentenced

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 40-year-old case is officially closed after a life sentence was handed down to the person a Tangipahoa Parish court determined to be responsible. On Monday (Jan. 30), Reginald L. Reed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Selonia S. Reed in 1987. The case began after Reginald’s arrest in June 2019.
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials

JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
Man accused of killing Zachary teen in 2017 found guilty by jury

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing Zachary teenager during a home burglary a few years ago was found guilty by a jury Friday. Terry Flanagan, 63, was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
