an17.com
Livingston suspect indicted for first degree rape of victim under age of 13
Livingston, LA - On Jan. 24, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of First-Degree Rape When the Victim is Under Age 13, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Sura is set to appear for arraignment on Feb. 2 of this year...
brproud.com
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
WDSU
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a Tickfaw resident who is being accused of molestation of a juvenile. Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, is currently wanted for three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bumgarden...
brproud.com
Suspect in 40-year-old murder cold case sentenced
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 40-year-old case is officially closed after a life sentence was handed down to the person a Tangipahoa Parish court determined to be responsible. On Monday (Jan. 30), Reginald L. Reed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Selonia S. Reed in 1987. The case began after Reginald’s arrest in June 2019.
Mother indicted in toddler’s overdose death due in court
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of her 2-year-old son is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Whitney Ard is due in court for a motion hearing at 9 a.m. Ard was indicted for second-degree in September of 2022 in connection...
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman will not have separate trials. The teens were in court on Monday, where their attorneys asked that they all have separate trials in the dragging carjacking death of Linda Frickey in March 2022. The judge denied the...
brproud.com
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
brproud.com
Man accused of killing Zachary teen in 2017 found guilty by jury
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of killing Zachary teenager during a home burglary a few years ago was found guilty by a jury Friday. Terry Flanagan, 63, was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy helps arrest arson suspect after Baton Rouge building set on fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday morning, the front porch of a building on Plank Road was intentionally set on fire, and fire department investigators say the suspect was captured by an off-duty deputy. It was 8:56 a.m. when the Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the...
an17.com
DA: "Thirty-five years is a long time for justice" as Judge sentences Reed to life behind bars
AMITE---Today, the man convicted in the nearly 40-year-old cold case of the murder of Selonia S. Reed was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole by Honorable Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Reginald L. Reed was arrested...
LSU Reveille
Report: Defense lawyers for men charged with raping LSU student said acts were consensual
Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were...
brproud.com
Man accused of shooting through bedroom window, injuring woman in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man and woman in Baton Rouge were shot at while lying in their bed on Saturday, according to deputies. The Jan. 28 shooting took place at a location in the 1900 block of Mariner Drive and left a woman with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Attorney representing mother of Madison Brooks says defense is victim blaming
A lawyer representing the mother of Madison Brooks is calling out defense attorneys, representing four men accused of sexual assault, for trying the case in the media just moments after they said they wouldn’t. Kerry Miller said in a press conference last week they proceed to blame the victim.
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
wbrz.com
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full-scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges. After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin Deval,...
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
LSU Reveille
Report: Man charged with rape in Madison Brooks case charged with first-degree rape in separate case
A man charged with third-degree rape in an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks has been charged in another case with the 2020 first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to WDSU. Kaivon Washington, 18, turned himself into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night, WAFB reported....
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been indicted and charged with attempted carjacking and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans...
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30). Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates...
WDSU
Suspect accused of the rape of Madison Brooks also accused of first-degree rape from 2020
Kaivon Washington, the suspect accused of raping the LSU student before her death earlier this month, is also being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 15 in 2020. Just one day after being released on bond for the case of Madison Brooks, 19, Washington was booked into...
