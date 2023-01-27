ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WWE FILMING A LOT OF CONTENT THIS WEEKEND, NEXT IN LINE ATHLETES HEADING TO RUMBLE, WWE NIGHT AT THE ROCKETS & MORE

Pro Wrestling Insider
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS

WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

HOW WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING WILL CROWN NEW CHAMPION, LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND

WOW announced over the weekend on their latest TV episode that the vacant WOW Championship will be decided in the promotion's first-ever Gauntlet Match, which will be held in the weeks ahead. This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider

POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE

As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE UNDERTAKER LOVES SAMI, SETH ROLLINS FEELS THE OPPOSITE ABOUT CM PUNK AND MORE

Seth Rollins weighed in on his opinion of CM Punk in the clip below:. Liv Morgan did an interview with MySanAntonio discussing the Royal Rumble, possibilities of running into former teammate Val Halla a.k.a. Sarah Logan, beating Ronda Rousey twice, scars from going extreme and more. Here is the Papa...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE PRESENTS THE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER

WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble tonight from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome, featuring:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY ON WHEN HE WAS CLEARED, ROMAN ON WINNING AGAIN, NEW POST RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE

Roman Reigns posted the following on tiktok following last night's Royal Rumble:. WWE Shop has a new Booker T-shirt. Also, WWE has released a ton of Cody Rhodes merchandise, including new T-shirts, jackets, etc. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gives his reaction to Ariel Helwani | "I was only cleared...
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT

Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
Pro Wrestling Insider

REIGNS JOINS TIKTOK, RUMBLE NOTES & MORE

Roman Reigns is now on TikTok. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE INJURY UPDATE, IS VINCE IN THE HOUSE, WHAT RUMBLE GOES FIRST TONIGHT AND MORE

IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
TEXAS STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES

Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other football-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED: FORMER WWE STAR IN SAN ANTONIO

UPDATE: PWInsider.com is told Perry is visiting and is not working for Women's Rumble match tonight. CJ Perry aka the former Lana posted the following on her Instagram from San Antonio, where the Royal Rumble is being held tonight:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROMAN REIGNS TALKS THE ROCK, OWENS, CODY, SAMI, THE ROYAL RUMBLE & MORE ON THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Reigns came out and Fallon noted that the last time he was on was around Wrestlemania 38 and Fallon predicted that the next time Reigns would be on, he'd have two title belts. Reigns revealed he had two titles. Fallon said it was so cool to have multiple titles.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP

WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble tomorrow from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome. Following tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, the updated lineup features:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy