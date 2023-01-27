The WPIAL released its wrestling team brackets last week, with Burrell garnering the best seed among Westmoreland County squads. The Buccaneers received the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, pitting host Burrell against Knoch on Wednesday. If the Buccaneers advance, they will battle either Central Valley or Laurel immediately after. Also in Class 2A, Mount Pleasant Area was seeded eighth, as the Vikings will battle No. 9 Montour Wednesday at Burgettstown High School. In preliminary round matches at Carlynton High School on Monday, Valley will battle Jefferson-Morgan, with the winner advancing to battle No. 2 Quaker Valley on Wednesday, while Southmoreland will square off against Carlynton, with the victorious team advancing to meet top-seeded Burgettstown on Wednesday. In Class 3A, six Westmoreland County squads made the field, topped by Greater Latrobe, which was seeded seventh. The Wildcats will battle No. 10 Norwin on Wednesday at Canon-McMillan High School. Also on Wednesday, Hempfield Area, which is seeded No. 11, will grapple with sixth-seeded Trinity at Butler Area High School, while No. 13 Franklin Regional will match up against host Connellsville Area, the fourth seed. In preliminary round action on Monday, Kiski Area will host Penn-Trafford, with the winner advancing to meet second-seeded Canon-McMillan on Wednesday.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO